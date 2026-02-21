RE: Sugarbush Access Road, Warren, VT
UPDATE: The Sugarbush Access Road still remains somewhat slick, but the driving conditions are reported to have improved significantly. The State Police still recommend that drivers exercise caution when attempting to traverse this road and suggest that vehicles that lack snow tires and/or all-wheel-drive avoid the area.
The Vermont State Police have received multiple reports that the Sugarbush Access Road in Warren is impassable at this time and vehicles are unable to traverse up or down the road. VSP is aware and road crews are working to get the roadway cleared of snow as quickly as possible.
This incident is expected to last for at least the next 1-2 hours, or until roadways are cleared of snow. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
