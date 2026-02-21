Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault and other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/20/2026 1835 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafoe Road, Holland, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Skyanna Clow

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Lafoe Road in Holland, VT. Investigation revealed Skyanna Clow, age 30 of Claremont, New Hampshire, was trespassing at the residence, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member, minor injury to another family member, and had unlawfully restrained several individuals by preventing them from leaving the residence. Clow was arrested without further incident and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Clow was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Clow was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 2/23/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint, and Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/2026 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov