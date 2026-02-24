Cerebral Palsy Research Network Partners with GeneDx

The Cerebral Palsy Research Network GeneDx, a leader in genetic testing, is the CP Research Network's partner for the first webinar in the series. This young girl has cerebral palsy with an underlying genetic cause.

New six-part webinar series on genetic causes of cerebral palsy launches Wednesday

We are excited to partner with GeneDx on this webinar and other collaborative projects to advance awareness of importance of genetic testing in cerebral palsy.” — Paul Gross, CEO, CP Research Network

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cerebral Palsy Research Network announced a new partnership with GeneDx , a leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data. The partnership is being initiated with the sponsorship of the first webinar in a series about the genetic causes of cerebral palsy (CP). The first webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, at 8 PM Eastern Time.CP Research Network co-founder, President and CEO Paul Gross will detail the Network’s strategy for future research and expanding awareness of the importance of genetic testing in CP. He will introduce Dr. Jennifer Bain, a pediatric neurologist at Columbia University, who will explain the latest findings in the genetic causes of CP. The President of CTNNB1 Connect & Cure, Emily Amerson, will then talk about her diagnostic odyssey with her daughter, Savannah. Jess Hess, Associate Director, Patient Advocacy & Engagement at GeneDx, will describe the programs that GeneDx offers to support access to genetic testing and counseling for people with CP.“It is an exciting time in CP genetics , as our research has shown that identifying a genetic cause for a person’s CP will change care recommendations almost 30% of the time, underscoring the importance of a genetic diagnosis,” said Dr. Michael Kruer, Director of the Cerebral Palsy Program at Phoenix Children’s. “We expect that academic, nonprofit, and industry partnerships will be increasingly important as gene-targeting therapies continue to be developed for patients with CP and related neurodevelopmental disorders.”“We are proud to partner with an organization that brings together both the clinicians caring for individuals with cerebral palsy and the families who live with it every day,” said Mary Freivogel, Vice President of Medical Affairs at GeneDx. “At GeneDx, we work with communities to help turn questions into clearer answers. This webinar series represents an early step in our collaboration with the CP Research Network, aimed at supporting education and earlier diagnosis for families.”The Genetic Causes of Cerebral Palsy Webinar Series will run every other month throughout 2026. Each webinar will feature a clinician describing the findings and nuances of genetics in CP, a parent or person with CP describing their journey, and information about accessing genetic testing and counseling. Interested parties can sign up on the CP Research Network website at https://cprn.org/genetic-causes-of-cerebral-palsy-webinar-series/ About the Cerebral Palsy Research NetworkThe CP Research Network is the largest and most comprehensive collaboration of hospitals and community members working together to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for people with CP. We host the largest community and clinical registries in the US to gather robust, comprehensive data for research. We focus our research and consumer educational content on the health and well-being outcomes that people with cerebral palsy value most. We invite the community to participate in the research process, the development of educational materials, and the implementation of current clinical care pathways.

