Cerebral Palsy Research Network Launches First Comprehensive Toolkit for Adults with CP

The Adult CP Toolkit provides adults, caregivers of people with CP and healthcare providers evidence based and consolidated information about navigating life with cerebral palsy The Cerebral Palsy Research Network

172-page guide offers free, expert-backed health and lifestyle resource for the 800,000 adults with CP in the U.S

This toolkit is a game-changer for adults with CP who often feel overlooked.” — Duncan Wyeth

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cerebral Palsy Research Network today released the first comprehensive Adult CP Toolkit , a 172-page guide to navigating health and life with cerebral palsy. Available free on the CP Research Network website and for purchase on Amazon , the toolkit fills a critical gap in resources for the more than 800,000 U.S. adults living with CP, their caregivers, and healthcare providers.For decades, resources and research on cerebral palsy have centered on children, leaving adults with limited information about leading life as an adult. The Adult CP Toolkit aims to address this gap by providing adults with CP—and the providers who treat them—a single, trusted reference for managing health and quality of life throughout adulthood.“As the parent of a young adult with CP, I have spent years searching for the best care and support for my daughter,” said Michele Shusterman, cofounder of the CP Research Network and project manager for the toolkit. “Now, as my daughter begins adulthood, I am grateful for all of the wisdom and practical insight this resource contains to empower her generation and those who follow.”The toolkit features leading expert perspectives on adult health, peer experiences and support, and gives the reader important information about developing their self-advocacy voice. Readers can use it cover-to-cover or as a quick reference by topic.The Adult CP Toolkit is available now for free download at https://cprn.org/our-toolkits/ or for purchase in print on Amazon. Hospitals and clinics can request bulk orders or postcards by contacting info@cprn.org.The project was made possible in part through support from Ipsen, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, the Weinberg Family CP Center at Columbia University, and numerous community donors.About the Cerebral Palsy Research NetworkThe CP Research Network is the largest U.S. collaboration of hospitals and community members working to improve health outcomes for people with CP. The Network manages the nation’s largest cerebral palsy clinical and community registries and develops research, care improvements, and educational resources driven by the CP community. Learn more at cprn.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.