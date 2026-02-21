Traffic Alert - VT Route 22A, Shoreham, VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 22A, Shoreham, VT has both lanes obstructed in the area of Duffany Rd due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.