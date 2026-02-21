Submit Release
Sugarbush Access Road, Warren, VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The Vermont State Police have received multiple reports that the Sugarbush Access Road in Warren is impassable at this time and vehicles are unable to traverse up or down the road. VSP is aware and road crews are working to get the roadway cleared of snow as quickly as possible.

 

This incident is expected to last for at least the next 1-2 hours, or until roadways are cleared of snow.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

