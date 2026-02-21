Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.20.26

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ryan Young, of Oakland, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Commission. Young has been Deputy Public Advisor at the California Energy Commission since 2024. He was a Policy Director at Dream Corps from 2022 to 2023. Young held multiple positions at the City and County of San Francisco from 2014 to 2022, including Senior Community Development Specialist and Contract Compliance Officer. He was a Legal Counsel at The Greenlining Institute from 2010 to 2014. Young was a Fellow at Urban Habitat of Boards and Commissions Leadership Institute from 2011 to 2012. He was a Limited Partner at Cumbre Capital from 2009 to 2011. Young was a Legal Intern at United States Department of Justice in 2008. He was a Professional Recruiting Assistant at Finnegan Henderson from 2006 to 2007. Young earned a Juris Doctor degree at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Society from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $165,240. Young is a Democrat.

Matthew Sage, of Fair Oaks, has been appointed Commander of the California Cybersecurity Integration Center at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Sage has held multiple positions at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2023, including Commander of the State Threat Assessment Center and Deputy Commander of the State Threat Assessment Center. He was an Account Executive at Echo Analytics Group from 2021 to 2022. Sage was a Supervisory Intelligence Specialist at the Department of the Army from 2015 to 2021. He was an Operations and Integrations Officer at Dyncorp International from 2012 to 2015. Sage was a Staff Officer at Sytera LLC. from 2011 to 2012. He was an Atmospherics Manager at AECOM/McNeill Technologies in 2011. Sage served as rank E-5 in the United States Army from 2006 to 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $174,192. Sage is registered without party preference.

Thomas “Tom” Ducker, of Vacaville, has been appointed Commander of the State Threat Assessment Center at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Ducker has held multiple positions at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2015, including Supervisor of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit, and Critical Infrastructure Protection Analyst. Ducker was Senior Intelligence Analyst/Team Lead at SRA International from 2007 to 2015. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Military History from Norwich University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Maryland. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $163,764. Ducker is a registered without party preference.

Candace Murch, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Assistant Chief of Labor Relations at the California Department of Human Resources. Murch has been the Principal Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources since 2021. She was Chief of the Office of Labor Relations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2017 to 2021. Murch was the Principal Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources from 2014 to 2017. She held multiple positions at the Department of Mental Health from 2001 to 2014, including Chief of the Labor Relations Branch and Labor Relations Specialist. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $179,124. Murch is a Democrat.

Molli Myers, of Weitchpec, has been appointed to the North Coast Water Quality Control Board. Myers has been the Chief Operating Officer for the Ridges to Riffles Indigenous Conservation Group since 2022. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Myers is a Democrat.

Tara Leweling, of Pacific Grove, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Leweling has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Sage 71 LLC since 2025. She was the Chief Diversity and Sustainability Officer at the United Services Automobile Association from 2022 to 2025. Leweling was the Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement and Sustainability at Allstate from 2017 to 2022. She was the Executive Director of International Policy and Programs at JPMorgan Chase from 2014 to 2017. Leweling was the Acting Senior Director for European Affairs, and the Director for Western Europe and NATO, when serving at the National Security Council at The White House from 2012 to 2014. She was a Senior Policy Advisor to the US Ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2012. Leweling was the Speechwriter to the Secretary of the Air Force at the United States Department of Defense from 2008 to 2009. She was an Executive Officer for the Scientific Advisory Board at the United States Department of the Air Force in 2008. Leweling is a Board Member of The Green Engineer, the National Sustainability Society, and Dharma Collaborative. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Information Sciences and a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Science degree in International Relations from Troy University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Math and History from the University of Michigan. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Leweling is a Democrat.

Lisa Easterly, of Encinitas, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Easterly has held multiple positions at the Cyber Center of Excellence since 2014, including President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. She was the Vice President of Marketing at the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation from 2012 to 2014. Easterly was the Business Development Manager at Latham and Watkins LLP from 2004 to 2012. She is a Member of InfraGard. Easterly earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Florida. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Easterly is a Democrat.

Erik Klevmyr, of Turlock, has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board. Klevmyr has been Fire Warden and Director of Emergency Services at the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services since 2024, where he was Deputy Fire Warden and Deputy Director of Emergency Services from 2014 to 2024. He was Deputy Director of SR911 at Stanislaus Regional 911 from 2022 to 2025. Klevmyr was Fire Chief at Keyes Fire Protection District from 2002 to 2020. He is President of the Stanislaus County Fire Chiefs Association. Klevmyr earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Service Administration from Columbia Southern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Klevmyr is a Democrat.

Omar Passons, of San Diego, has been appointed to the Contractors State Licensing Board. Passons has been the Principal Consultant at Passons Consulting since 2026. He was Deputy City Manager at the City of San Jose from 2022 to 2025. Passons was the Director Office of Homeless Solutions at the County of San Diego from 2018 to 2022. He was Vice President for Community Development and Policy at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation from 2016 to 2017. Passons was Senior Counsel at Stutz Artiano Shinoff and Holtz APC from 2012 to 2015. He was an Associate Attorney at Manning and Kass Ellrod Ramirez and Trester LLP from 2011 to 2012. Passons was a Deputy Attorney at California Department of Transportation 2007 from 2010. He was a Contract Attorney at Worley Schwartz Garfield and Prairie LLP from 2006 to 2008. Passons was a Health Policy Analyst at the United States Department of Health and Human Services from 2000 to 2003. Passons earned a Juris Doctor degree from the George Mason School of Law, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Arizona, and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Arizona. This position does require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Passons is a Democrat.

Joseph “Joe” King, of Grass Valley, has been appointed to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection. King has held multiple positions at Sierra Pacific Industries since 2015, including Tahoe District Manager and Tahoe District Forester. He was a Seasonal Forestry Technician at Green Diamond Resource Company in 2015. King was a Seasonal Hydrologic Technician at the United States Forest Service in 2014. He was a Seasonal Aquatics Technician at Green Diamond Resource Company in 2013. King held multiple positions at University of Southern California, Viterbi School of Engineering from 2005 to 2011, including Graduate Admissions Coordinator and Administrative Assistant. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from California Polytechnic State University, Humboldt. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. King is a Democrat.

Liza E. Asner, of Winnetka, has been appointed to the California State Summer School for the Arts Board of Trustees. Asner has been President at Quincessential (Quince Productions) since 2022, where she was Executive Assistant and Theatrical Manager from 2011 to 2022. She was a Family Service Advisor at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary from 2023 to 2025. Asner was Office Manager at the Saturday Conservatory of Music from 2012 to 2015. She was an Administrator at Transformational Voice Training Institute from 2010 to 2011. Asner was a Receptionist and Administrative Assistant at Halton Co. from 2005 to 2008. She was an Event Coordinator at Beaverton Education Foundation in 2004. Asner was a Development Coordinator at Classroom Law Project in 2004. She was Director of Public Relations and Marketing at Vancouver National Historic Reserve Trust from 2002 to 2003. Asner was Promotions Coordinator at Portland Saturday Market from 1998 to 2002. She held multiple roles at KPTV Oregon 12 from 1995 to 1996, including Executive Assistant to General and Local Sale Managers and Production Coordinator. Asner was Executive Assistant to the General Manager and Art Coordinator at Skamania Lodge from 1993 to 1995. She was Executive Assistant to the President at Salishan Lodge from 1991 to 1992. Asner was Promotions Coordinator at Portland Meadows from 1990 to 1991. She earned a Master of Science degree in Leadership in Higher Education from Capella University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Northeastern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Asner is a Democrat.

Robin Umberg, of Villa Park, has been reappointed to the California Veterans Board, where she has served since 2022. Umberg held multiple roles at the California Department of Veterans from 2011 to 2014, including Undersecretary and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Homes. Umberg served with the U.S. Army from 1973 to 2010, retiring with the rank of Brigadier General. She is a member of the American Legion, Reserve Officers Association, and Military Officers Association. Umberg earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Northern Colorado and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Umberg is Democrat.

Veronica Zerrer, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Veterans Board, where she has served since 2023. Zerrer has been an Author since 2020. She was Owner of the Scolding Cat Bookstore from 2007 to 2013. Zerrer was an Opinion Editor at Dot Magazine from 2005 to 2007. She was a Contributing Writer at Orange County Blade Magazine from 2003 to 2005. Zerrer was Director of Development at The Center Orange County from 2001 to 2003. She was a Grant Writer and Development Officer for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation from 1998 to 2001. Zerrer was a Traffic Safety Consultant at the Kansas Department of Transportation from 1995 to 1998. She was the Director of the Manhattan Emergency Shelter from 1994 to1995. Zerrer was the Executive Director of the Homeowners Maintenance and Energy Program from 1988 to 1990. She was a Plans and Operations Officer in the U.S. Army, 1st Infantry Division from 1984 to 1989. Zerrer held several roles in the Kansas Army National Guard Troop E, 114th Cavalry between 1980 and 1984, including Cavalry Scout and Scout Platoon Leader. She held several roles with the 35th Infantry Division between 1989 and 1998, including as Scout Platoon Leader, Communications Officer, and Company Commander. Zerrer was a Cryptologic Technician in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1980. She is a member of the San Diego LGBT Center’s Veterans Wall of Honor Advisory Council and the Neutral Corner Board of Directors. Zerrer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and History from Kansas State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Zerrer is a Democrat.

Joe Kalmick, of Seal Beach, has been reappointed to the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, where he has served since 2023. Kalmick has been a City Council Member at the City of Seal Beach since 2019. He was the Owner of Main St. Art & Framing from 1978 to 2014. Kalmick was a Volunteer and Reserve Firefighter for the City of Seal Beach from 1979 to 2014. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $75 per diem. Kalmick is a Democrat.