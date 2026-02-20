Distribution of George Funeral Home Preneed Contracts Underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. –The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is in the process of distributing the remaining preneed funeral contracts held by George Funeral Home in Aiken. Because six months have passed since the facility closed, the law requires SCDCA to transfer any remaining contracts to another funeral home. Providers in the Aiken area who expressed interest in serving George Funeral Home’s consumers have been assigned contracts.

SCDCA will notify consumers by mail the name of the funeral home that now holds their contract. Those wishing to choose a different provider may transfer their preneed funeral contract to any licensed preneed provider. Consumers can view a list of licensees on our Licensee Lookup page. The funeral home chosen to service the contract will need to know the name of the current provider to accomplish the transfer.

If you have questions about preneed funeral contracts, you may contact SCDCA at 803-734-4200 or legal@scconsumer.gov.

