Mayor Bowser Unlocks Economic Growth with Bold New Hospitality Legislation

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the introduction of the DC Hospitality Amendment Act of 2026, a transformative piece of legislation designed to cut red tape, foster innovative business models, support local manufacturers and the hospitality industry, and stimulate economic growth in key commercial corridors. The legislation would modernize the District’s alcohol laws to reflect a post-pandemic economy while creating new pathways for entrepreneurs, with a focus on Wards 5, 7, and 8 and Downtown DC.

“Our hospitality industry is critical to our local economy. When we make it easier to do business in DC, we make it easier to create jobs and we make it easier for Washingtonians to realize their dreams of entrepreneurship,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are very focused on cutting red tape, and this legislation builds on that momentum by paving the way for new ideas that will keep our neighborhoods thriving and DC growing.”

The DC Hospitality Amendment Act of 2026 aims to stimulate growth and innovation through several key provisions:

Expanding Support Tools

Directly supports the hospitality industry in Wards 5, 7, and 8 and Downtown by waiving application and licensing fees for new art galleries and bookstores for three years and creating flexible “pop-up” and permanent alcohol licenses that allow restaurants to open quicker in these areas with less red tape and sell patrons wine and beer for off-premises consumption without a food purchase requirement.

Boosting “Made in DC”

Unlocks a new era of innovation by permitting distillery collaborations, allowing existing breweries to open new brew pubs in Wards 5, 7, and 8 and Downtown, and increasing the variety of DC-made products permitted to be sold for on-premises consumption at licensed breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

Activating Public Spaces

Empowers Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) to become greater agents of neighborhood vibrancy by creating a new license type to sell, serve, and permit alcohol consumption in registered outdoor public spaces under the District government’s control, allowing their activation in social and cultural destinations.

Enables District sports venues to obtain a commercial lifestyle license to sell alcoholic beverages in outdoor public spaces during special events requiring a street closure.

Supporting Entrepreneurs

Forges new pathways into the hospitality industry by reducing barriers for returning citizens to own or work at alcohol venues and establishing a “contract brewing” license that enables emerging entrepreneurs to enter the market through strategic partnerships with established breweries and brew pubs.

Modernizing Regulations

Assists with addressing staffing shortages and creating job opportunities by allowing trained 17-year-olds to sell and serve alcohol to patrons at restaurants, hotels, and taverns that are not seated or standing at a bar.

Removes overreaching regulations by expanding the District’s “doggie bag” provisions (take-home unfinished alcohol) to include malt beverages (beer and sake) and taverns.

Celebrating Heritage & Holiday Milestones

Recognizes the cultural importance of Juneteenth by expanding the Extended Holiday Hour Program to include Juneteenth National Independence Day weekend, providing venues and residents more opportunities to gather and celebrate.

View the DC Hospitality Amendment Act of 2026.

View the DC Hospitality Amendment Act one-pager.

This legislation builds on 12 years of big wins under Mayor Bowser’s vision for economic growth and prosperity. And the Bowser Administration is running through the tape, continuing to make it easier to do business in the District and ensuring that DC remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Earlier this month, the Mayor introduced the Supporting Local Business Enterprises Amendment Act of 2026 and the Procurement Reform Amendment Act of 2026 to cut red tape and create meaningful economic opportunities for local businesses across all eight wards.

Just yesterday, Mayor Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) hosted the 12th annual DMPED March Madness, the District’s yearly business showcase of new real estate, housing, and workforce support initiatives, and an annual tradition where the District connects residents, business owners, and investors with opportunities on the horizon. One important opportunity that will help spur growth for all of DC is the new RFK Campus, which will deliver a brand-new roofed stadium, as well as a mixed-use development featuring housing, hotels and restaurants, retail and entertainment, parks and recreation areas, a sportsplex for District youth, and more.

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