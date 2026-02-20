MDC to close archery range at Compton Hollow Conservation Area for maintenance starting Feb. 23

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close the archery range at Compton Hollow Conservation Area near Marshfield beginning Monday, Feb. 23 for area maintenance.

Crews will complete routine repairs, install a new perimeter fence, and make other needed improvements. The archery range will close to the public during renovations, but is expected to reopen in May.

The public is encouraged to use other MDC archery ranges, such as the range at Osage Fork Conservation Area south of Lebanon. Another available option is the archery range at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Bois D’Arc. Visitors should note the hours of operation and fees associated with using this facility. Please note only cash and checks are accepted forms of payment at this range.

Andy Dalton Shooting Range is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/andy-dalton-shooting-range-outdoor-education-center.

More information on the Osage Fork Conservation Area including the archery range can be found at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/osage-fork-conservation-area.