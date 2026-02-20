Upcoming BERDO Workshops and Webinars

Building owners and property managers are invited to a series of webinars and workshops to get information about BERDO, learn about compliance, and ask questions.

Boston’s Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO) sets requirements for large existing buildings in Boston to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions over time. As we launch the 2026 BERDO Reporting Season, we invite building owners and property managers to a series of webinars and workshops to share information, offer support, and answer questions about BERDO compliance.

