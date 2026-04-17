Mayor Michelle Wu Expands Access to Boston’s Cultural Institutions for Families Citywide During April Break

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a special week of programming and access to cultural institutions through Boston Family Days during April Break. This unique partnership allows all eligible students and families to visit participating institutions at no cost every day during April Break, Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24, providing expanded access to Boston families to several of Boston’s top institutions. Participating institutions are the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Science, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, MassArt Art Museum, the Paul Revere House Museum, and the USS Constitution Museum.

“This April Break, we’re excited to invite students and families to a special extension of Boston Family Days,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As part of our ongoing work to engage young people and connect them to Boston’s world-class cultural institutions, we’re thrilled to welcome students to these special experiences and deeply grateful to all of our partners for their help in making this possible.”

The Boston Family Days program was launched in January 2025 as an evolution of the successful BPS Sundays pilot program, started by Mayor Wu, which allowed students and families to access several cultural institutions across the city. Boston Family Days now includes over 23 institutions across museums, historical sites, and performing arts venues, and is open to all school-aged children who reside in Boston, plus two guests, on the first and second Sundays of each month.

This special Spring Break initiative aims to provide an opportunity for learning and growth, even when school is not in session. Boston Family Days is partnering with Boston Public Schools, the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, and My Brother’s Keeper Boston to bring additional programming and experiences to foster a sense of belonging.

“We’ve been delighted to partner with the City of Boston for Boston Family Days to make science more accessible for young people and families,” said Tim Ritchie, Gwill York President of the Museum of Science. “We look forward to welcoming Boston students and their families to the Museum of Science during April break to help inspire a lifelong love of science.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Boston families to the ICA for a full week of free April School Vacation activities through the Boston Family Days program,” said Deputy Director of the ICA, Kelly Gifford. “From hands-on artmaking to interactive scavenger hunts, the museum will be filled with opportunities for creativity, exploration, and connection. We look forward to welcoming families from across the city to the ICA for an engaging and inspiring week."

“We’re pleased to join this Boston Family Days pilot and welcome families to the USS Constitution Museum during April vacation week,” said Jeff Draeger, President & CEO, USS Constitution Museum. “As we celebrate Massachusetts’ 250th anniversary, we are especially thrilled to open our doors to Boston families and invite them to connect with the ship’s past and present. USS Constitution’s story is Massachusetts history, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Mayor Wu’s Office to make that history more accessible, engaging, and enriching for families across Boston.”

“As President Kennedy challenged us to go to the Moon over 60 years ago, the mantle of space exploration has been passed to a new generation, writing a new chapter in the story of our shared human experience,” said Alan C. Price, JFK Presidential Library Director. “We are excited to provide several days of out of this world programming for families and explorers of all ages to enjoy this April school vacation week.”

More than 77,000 Boston students and their families have already enjoyed free visits through Boston Family Days, including thousands who are experiencing these institutions for the first time. Students and families can register for Boston Family Days here.

For more information about Boston Family Days and to view the full calendar, visit: boston.gov/bostonfamilydays