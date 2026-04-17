Mayor Wu Announces Preparations Ahead of 2026 Boston Marathon

Mayor Michelle Wu, City officials, and regional partners announced public safety preparations for the 130th Boston Marathon at a joint press conference with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.). The Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America is the world’s oldest annual marathon, traditionally held on Patriots’ Day, which this year falls on Monday, April 20. This year, the event will welcome more than 30,000 participants from 137 countries and all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and additional U.S. territories.

As part of the 2026 Boston Marathon celebrations, the City and the B.A.A. will again recognize the Fastest Bostonians, an award given to the Boston residents with the quickest finish times in this year’s race. The annual Fastest Bostonians award was introduced by Mayor Wu in 2023 as the first award specifically for Boston residents at the Boston Marathon.

City Hall Plaza will host the Boston Marathon Fan Fest presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods for the third year. Fan Fest events run from Friday, April 17, to Sunday, April 19. Additional details can be found on the B.A.A.’s website.

“The Boston Marathon is one of our City’s proudest traditions, filling our streets with energy and showing Boston’s spirit to the world,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to the partners, staff, volunteers, and public safety teams who are working around the clock to ensure a safe, successful race for all. From Fan Fest on City Hall Plaza to celebrating our Fastest Bostonians, we’re looking forward to a memorable week in the City of Champions.

“Our entire Boston Athletic Association team is prepared to welcome more than 30,000 athletes from around the world to our community for the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America,” said Jack Fleming, President & CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. “Our focus remains on ensuring a safe and memorable experience for athletes, volunteers, spectators, and community members. Boston Marathon events extend far beyond the race course, and we encourage all to be part of the Patriots’ Day weekend experience.”

“This is a well-coordinated effort among our City, State, and Federal partners. Our officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, will be strategically deployed on the route and in the crowds, doing all they can to ensure a safe family-friendly day,” said Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston Police Department. “We want everyone to enjoy themselves, but remind you that only properly credentialed runners and staff are allowed on the race route. Leave alcohol, marijuana, drones, and large bags at home, and if you See Something that doesn’t seem right, Say Something. Call 911 - or alert one of our officers who are along the route. The public is our partner in public safety, and we need and appreciate your support.”

“Marathon Day is a great day to be a Bostonian. Our public safety agencies begin planning for next year’s race shortly after the current Marathon concludes. On Marathon Day, the Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, and Boston EMS increase staffing levels to ensure the safety of all runners, spectators, and workers. The City of Boston is supported by some of the most dedicated and experienced public safety professionals in the country, all working together to provide a safe and enjoyable event. The Boston Fire Department wishes everyone in attendance, especially the runners, a fun-filled day in our great city,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke.

“Boston EMS has been planning for Marathon weekend for many months. We’ll increase staffing, expand our Field, Dispatch, and Special Operations coverage, and strategically position EMTs and Paramedics along the course in Boston and at the finish line. Our teams are prepared to provide immediate, high-quality care while maintaining uninterrupted service across every neighborhood in the City,” said Boston EMS Chief, James Hooley. “We are proud to support the Boston Marathon each year, and we’re committed to ensuring a safe and successful day for everyone involved.”

“The Boston Marathon is one of the most complex public safety events in the country, spanning eight communities, covering multiple jurisdictions, and bringing together thousands of personnel all working toward the same goal,” said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Dawn Brantley. “This is a shared effort among the B.A.A., the Healey-Driscoll Administration, local, federal and nonprofit agencies and organizations. We operate as one team with one mission: a safe and successful race day.”

Police Department

Boston Police Department (BPD) will have uniformed and undercover officers along the marathon route.

Cameras will be active along the Boston portion of the marathon route, and observation points will be set up around the finish line area in Back Bay to monitor the crowd.

Spectators are encouraged to leave large items such as backpacks and strollers at home. These items are not banned; however, individuals may be subject to search.

No public drinking or marijuana use is permitted, and the use of drones is prohibited.

Only credentialed runners and staff are allowed on the race route until the streets are reopened.

Call 9-1-1 in an emergency situation and follow @bostonpolice for race safety updates.

Fire Department

Boston Fire will have mobile incident response teams along the course to respond to fires, alarms, render medical aid, and to call in additional assets if needed.

Boston Fire will position units on both sides of the course during the race to provide a full emergency response on each side of the course without disrupting the race.

Hazardous materials and decontamination assets will be staged along the racecourse, and active environmental monitoring will be conducted for the presence of hazardous products.

Technical rescue units will be staged at strategic locations along the course to assist police in mitigating any course disruption and to stand ready to respond to any emergency.

Boston Fire, in conjunction with other public safety agencies, is prepared to assist with the protection in place or evacuation of the public if necessary for any reason.

Boston Fire will activate two drones to enhance situational awareness in any fire or emergency that may occur in the area of the race route.

Emergency Medical Services

Boston EMS will have enhanced medical coverage, including additional personnel in the Field, Dispatch and Special Operations.

Units will be deployed along the Boston portion of the route and in the finish line area, ready to serve anyone requiring medical assistance, including runners, spectators, and volunteers. This will include EMTs and Paramedics working on ambulances, bikes, and carts, as well as in medical stations.

Boston EMS actively monitors forecast and on-course weather conditions and modifies medical resources and response plans as needed to ensure the safety of runners and spectators.

Through close coordination with medical volunteers, Boston EMS strives to appropriately treat the majority of patients in medical stations along the course and finish line area, which is intended to mitigate the impact to the hospital system.

Boston EMS plans to increase the number of ambulances citywide to ensure there will be no disruption in services to residents.

Street Closures & Traffic Advisories

Please see the traffic advisory from the Boston Transportation Department.

Vehicle traffic will be prohibited and parking will be restricted on many streets in Boston in the days leading up to the Boston Marathon and on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Using the MBTA to travel to and from Boston on Marathon Monday is strongly recommended. Detailed information on MBTA service can be found at mbta.com/marathon. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket.

On Marathon Monday, parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and Huntington Avenue outbound and closed to vehicle traffic to allow easier spectator movement in the area.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the City’s Bluebikes program.

Read all posted signs and variable message boards carefully.

Emergency Communications