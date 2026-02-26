Epos Now & Duda Partner to Empower SMBs with AI-Driven, Instant eCommerce Integration

New partnership gives 100,000+ merchants an AI-enabled ecosystem to instantly launch and sync high-performing digital storefronts with their physical inventory.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a global leader in cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and embedded finance, has partnered with Duda, the leading professional website-building platform for SaaS companies and agencies, to revolutionize how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) transition to multichannel selling.

The partnership allows 100,000+ global merchants to quickly launch fully synced, professional online stores, connecting physical and digital commerce.

Omnichannel is no longer optional in today’s SME landscape. This integration allows Epos Now merchants to generate high-performance, SEO- and AEO-ready websites instantly. By leveraging Duda’s robust API and AI-driven automation, the Epos Now ecosystem can now pull existing product data, descriptions, and inventory levels directly from a merchant’s POS to build a complete digital storefront in seconds, eliminating technical barriers that traditionally keep local businesses offline.

Redefining the "storefront" for the modern merchant:

This partnership addresses the critical "fintech gap" in which many SMEs struggle to sync their physical inventory with online sales, leading to overselling or manual data-entry errors.

"Our mission has always been to level the playing field for independent businesses," says Joe Squire, Marketing Director at Epos Now. "With this partnership, we are giving our merchants a single, AI-enabled ecosystem where their physical store and digital presence act as one. This is about speed-to-market and operational intelligence."

Why this matters:

- For Epos Now Merchants: Users benefit from a "built-for-you" platform backed by industry-leading infrastructure. Duda currently leads the market in AI search optimization (driving a 283% year-over-year increase in AI-led traffic) and dominates Google’s Core Web Vitals with 83% of sites achieving "Good" scores. These superior speeds and SEO rankings empower local shops to outpace global giants in search results.

- For the Wider Industry: This collaboration represents the next evolution of embedded commerce. By integrating a high-end Content Management System directly into a financial platform, Epos Now is expanding its role as a comprehensive business engine.

“Search is evolving, and small businesses have to evolve with it,” says Oded Ouaknine, Chief Revenue Officer at Duda. “We’re proud to partner with Epos Now to make it easier for merchants to launch high-performing, AI-ready storefronts that drive real visibility and real results.”

About Duda:

Duda is the leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale-all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. More than 22,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit www.duda.co.

About Epos Now:

Epos Now is a global fintech leader providing cloud-based POS and business management solutions to over 100,000 merchants across 70+ countries. Supporting industries from retail to hospitality, Epos Now’s ecosystem integrates payments, inventory, and embedded finance to help SMBs streamline operations and accelerate growth. Learn more at www.eposnow.com/us.

