Additional state parks will require day-use parking permits this spring

Starting March 30, 2026, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will no longer waive the parking fee at 22 additional day-use parks.

A day-use parking permit is currently $10 for in-state visitors and $12 for out-of-state visitors and is valid for the entire day of purchase at any Oregon state park.

Access to parks remains free for visitors who walk, bike, or use public transportation. Visitors who drive in can show valid parking by displaying a current hangtag from camping at an Oregon State Park or a current 12 or 24-month parking permit. Visitors who purchase parking permits online or via the parking QR codes can associate their license plates with valid payment.

Currently, OPRD requires a day-use parking permit at 46 parks and waives parking fees at over 150 parks across the state. The 22 additional parks were selected based on amenities and features that require maintenance and operation such as restrooms, trails, paving, irrigation, boat ramps and more. Parking fees help pay for maintenance, operation, and keep these offerings available for all visitors.

“These updates are about protecting the experiences visitors love,” said Interim Director Stefanie Coons. “We know fee changes are tough and we truly appreciate the support from visitors. These changes help us take of things people count on like restrooms, boat ramps and trails, so we can keep parks safe, clean and welcoming for everyone.”

Oregon State Parks has three main sources of funding: a little less than half comes from constitutionally dedicated lottery funds, about 15% comes from recreational vehicle license plate fees and roughly 35% comes from park fees from visitors. It is not funded by general fund taxes.

For frequent visitors looking to save on parking, an annual parking permit is available for Oregon State Parks and can be purchased online. The 12-month parking permit costs $60 for Oregon residents. The 24-month parking permit is no longer for sale, but valid permits will be honored until they expire.

Additionally, March 30 also marks the start of a $10 fee at 19 RV dump stations across the park system. This fee helps cover the cost of maintaining this amenity and supports efforts toward more sustainable operations. Visitors can pay easily by scanning a QR code at the dump station or by paying online.

Whether you are visiting for the day or camping overnight, Oregon State Parks recommends that you visit the park webpage before your visit. Conditions can change quickly and some parks may have construction or seasonal closures.

Oregon state parks with parking fees added March 30, 2026: