Population Up, Pollution Down

For decades, a common myth suggested that a booming population must result in poor and declining air quality. Utah has turned that narrative on its head. Over the past 25 years, our state has achieved a remarkable milestone by attaining the EPA standard for fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

This progress is no accident; it is the result of a deliberate, collaborative process between the Utah Legislature, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Utahns and local industry. Tier 3 Fuels and increased transit investments have allowed Utah to reduce emissions while the total miles traveled have increased. Industry partners have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into innovative technology to capture emissions. Utahns have embraced incentives to convert wood fire stoves into natural gas and have invested in low-emissions water heaters that have significantly reduced PM 2.5 levels even as our communities have expanded.

Similar planning is underway to address summer ground-level ozone. A critical piece of this puzzle is the EPA’s recent approval of the 179B demonstration for international contributions to ozone formation. This decision acknowledges that a portion of our ozone comes from outside of our state, and drifts across our borders. The 179B demonstration holds Utah responsible solely for its own emissions, providing flexibility to manage our future without stifling economic momentum.

“We’ve proven that we can grow and have better air quality .” says Bryce Bird, Director of the Division of Air Quality. “Over many decades we have identified reasonable targets to reduce emissions that have significantly improved health and supported vibrant communities state-wide.”

The message is clear: Our air is getting cleaner because of a shared commitment to excellence. While the work is far from over, Utah has proven that economic vitality and environmental stewardship are not mutually exclusive. We are moving forward—breathing easier and growing stronger—by staying focused on the investments that keep our skies clear.