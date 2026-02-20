Saskatchewan Explores Post-Secondary Collaboration in the Philippines and Thailand

CANADA, February 20 - Released on February 20, 2026

Delegation to Explore International Education and Research Opportunities

Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff and Saskatchewan's three largest post-secondary institutions are participating in a mission to the Philippines and Thailand to advance the province's education, research and labour market goals.

The mission will create new partnership opportunities for Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions, deepen relationships in these priority markets and strengthen the province's global reputation. This will help attract more talent to the province and expand study abroad opportunities for Saskatchewan students.

"Building relationships abroad connects Saskatchewan to the world and increases our province's international visibility," Cheveldayoff said. "Promoting Saskatchewan's post-secondary advantages on a global scale helps meet Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goals and demonstrates how our post-secondary sector can benefit jurisdictions around the world."

The delegation will meet with representatives from government, industry and educational institutions to discuss ongoing collaboration and explore new opportunities for education, research and innovation partnerships.

Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions will sign several memorandum of understanding (MOUs) with institutions in both countries that directly support Saskatchewan's International Education Strategy. The MOUs will help foster international collaboration and knowledge-sharing, and create exchange programs that will expand opportunities for Saskatchewan students, faculty and researchers.

"This mission reflects a shared commitment to building long-term international relationships that benefit our institutions, our province, and our world," University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "By strengthening connections with partners in Thailand and the Philippines, we are expanding opportunities to share ideas, knowledge, and research while supporting student mobility and positioning Saskatchewan as a welcoming destination for students from around the world."

"As the University of Saskatchewan continues to have impact all over this world, this mission extends USask's global reach," University of Saskatchewan President and Vice-Chancellor Vince Bruni-Bossio said. "USask's relationships in the Philippines and Thailand reflect a shared commitment to research, innovation, and community that reaches far beyond our province. By strengthening these partnerships, we are expanding the communities we learn from and contribute to, creating new opportunities that connect Saskatchewan to a broader global network. USask is proud to join the minister in advancing this work together."

"This mission presents an important opportunity to strengthen Saskatchewan Polytech's global connections and deepen our partnerships with institutions in the Philippines and Thailand," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "We are excited to sign an MOU with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. Missions like this bring Sask Polytech's international strategy to life."

The Philippines and Thailand are strategic markets and strong trade partners for the province. In 2024, Saskatchewan's exports to the Philippines totaled over $121 million and exports to Thailand totaled over $128 million.

The mission will take place from February 20 to 28, 2026.

