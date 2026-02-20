TeleMiracle Celebrates 50 Amazing Years

CANADA, February 21 - Released on February 20, 2026

Ring those phones! Soon that familiar phrase will echo throughout Prairieland Park in Saskatoon. TeleMiracle Week begins February 22, leading up to TeleMiracle's golden anniversary show February 28 to March 1.

"Year after year, Saskatchewan people show their generosity through TeleMiracle," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Eric Schmalz said. "By donating their time and talents to perform or contributing toward the fundraiser, the people of this great province turn up for TeleMiracle and for those who need us most."

In celebration of 50 years, the telethon has been extended by two hours. TeleMiracle 50 will begin at 7 p.m. on February 28 and conclude on March 1 at 5 p.m. for a total of 22 hours on both CTV Saskatchewan channels and online at www.telemiracle.com.

"We are so excited to have an additional two hours, moving TeleMiracle into prime time," Kinsmen Foundation Executive Director Danika Dinko said. "These extra hours give us time to highlight the talent across Saskatchewan, showcase memories and create new ones."

For many, this will offer two more hours of entertainment; for those in need of the Kinsmen Foundation's help, it will be life changing.

Rooted in Saskatchewan, the telethon has raised more than $171 million since it first began.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who supports the TeleMiracle fundraiser," Kinsmen Foundation Board Chair Tyler Hall said. "Your generosity makes it possible to help people across Saskatchewan access essential medical travel and life changing medical equipment that would otherwise be out of reach. Your support truly makes a difference."

"This year's TeleMiracle proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of generosity, community and impact across Saskatchewan," TeleMiracle Chair Tammy Blackwell said. "The live broadcast will feature outstanding Saskatchewan talent, special anniversary throwbacks and new elements that honour all that has been achieved together. With plenty of room for a live audience, we invite people across the province to join this historic celebration."

Under provincial legislation, TeleMiracle Week in Saskatchewan is the week immediately before the annual telethon. The Recognition of Telemiracle Week Act is overseen by the Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

