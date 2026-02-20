New York Divorce Professionals Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Association of Collaborative Professionals will participate in Divorce with Respect Week again this year. From March 1-8, 2026, members of the group will offer free divorce consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week. These consultations offer the opportunity to learn about the divorce process and options for how to divorce including how to keep their divorce out of court by using the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce is a process that minimizes the time, expense and hostility that are so often a part of divorce by having both parties commit to resolving their differences fairly and equitably without resorting to the courts. Each side has their own collaboratively trained attorney who work alongside a shared team including neutral financial experts, divorce coaches and mental health professionals. These neutral professionals bring their expertise into the case as a more cost-efficient and respectful way of reaching an agreement that benefits both parties and their families.The New York Association of Collaborative Professionals is a group of Collaborative Divorce professionals dedicated to changing the way families experience separation. Members of the New York Association of Collaborative Professionals include attorneys, financial experts, and mental health coaches. During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can talk with a New York Collaborative professional about their divorce case for free.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce with Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating New York based Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

