USDA announces enrollment period for Farmer Bridge Payments

News

February 20, 2026

Pre-filled Applications Available Online to Producers with a Login.gov Account

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is opening the enrollment period for the Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) program, providing $11 billion in one-time bridge payments to row crop producers in response to temporary trade market disruptions and increased production costs. The FBA enrollment period opens Feb. 23 and closes April 17, 2026.

“Improving the farm economy is our top priority at USDA, and we have simplified and streamlined the application process for the bridge program to ensure producers get the financial assistance they need as quickly as possible as we’re kicking off the spring planting season. President Trump continues to put farmers first. If our farmers are not economically able to continue their operations, then we will not be able to feed ourselves in this country,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins . “Producers who want to further expedite their payment, can apply online through the program website and could receive a payment in their bank account as early as February 28, 2026. Putting Farmers First means providing economic relief now while the Trump Administration continues opening new markets and strengthening the farm safety net.”

These bridge payments are authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and are administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA). Bridge payments are intended in part to aid farmers until historic investments from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), including reference prices which are set to increase between 10-21% for major covered commodities and will reach eligible farmers after Oct. 1, 2026.

How to Apply

Pre-filled applications will be available online to producers with a Login.gov account who timely filed their 2025 crop acreage report for eligible commodities. Producers who have a Login.gov account can access and submit their pre-filled application from fsa.usda.gov/fba . Additionally, producers can also request their pre-filled FBA application from their FSA county office.

April 17, 2026, is the deadline to submit completed FBA applications. Producers can complete FBA applications online or submit to their FSA county office.

Login.gov

Login.gov is the public’s one account for government. Producers can use one account and password for secure, private access to participating government agencies, including FSA.

To apply for FBA online, producers can start by visiting fsa.usda.gov/fba to create their Login.gov account. Producers who have an existing Login.gov account, can work with FSA using their existing account.

With a secure Login.gov account, producers can be amongst the first to apply for FBA allowing them to view, certify, and submit their application as well as track their application and payment status.

For assistance creating a Login.gov account, visit https://login.gov/help/ .

Eligibility

The following commodities are eligible for FBA: Barley, Chickpeas, Corn, Cotton, Lentils, Oats, Peanuts, Peas, Rice, Sorghum, Soybeans, Wheat, Canola, Crambe, Flax, Mustard, Rapeseed, Safflower, Sesame, and Sunflower.

All intended uses for FBA eligible commodities are eligible excluding grazing, experimental, green manure, left standing, or cover crops. Initial acres, double crop acres, and subsequently planted acres, are eligible. Prevent plant acres are not eligible.

Crop insurance linkage is not required; however, USDA strongly urges producers to take advantage of the new risk management tools provided for in OBBBA to best protect against future price risk and volatility.

Payment Calculation

In December, USDA released the payment rates by commodity .

FBA payment rates are based on 2025 planted acres, Economic Research Service cost of production, and the World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimate Report.

Specialty Crop Assistance

On Feb. 13, Secretary Rollins announced the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF) program which provides a one-time bridge payment to help address market disruptions, elevated input costs, persistent inflation, and market losses from foreign competitors engaging in unfair trade practices that impede exports. Specialty crop producers have until March 13, 2026, to report 2025 acres to USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

More Information

More information on FBA and ASCF is available online at fsa.usda.gov/fba . Producers can also contact their local FSA county office