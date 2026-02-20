Statement on Supreme Court Ruling to Overturn Tariffs
“The Supreme Court’s decision is clear. These tariffs were an unlawful backdoor tax on hardworking families, farmers and small businesses, raising prices on everything from groceries to building materials.
“We stood up to these reckless policies because New Yorkers were paying the price, and today the Court agreed. My administration will keep fighting to protect New Yorkers and make sure Washington helps — not hurts — the people we serve.”
