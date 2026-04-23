Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a 93-acre expansion of Clarence Fahnestock State Park in Putnam County to protect various sensitive species and create new outdoor recreation opportunities. Comprised of dense woodlands, the new section of parkland features one of the highest points in the immediate area, rising 1,021 feet above its surroundings with clusters of moss-covered boulders located near the summit.

“Earth Week is a time for all New Yorkers to come together and share their love for our spectacular state park lands,” Governor Hochul said. “In the Hudson Valley, there’s a new reason to celebrate as we add 93 acres to Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park – protecting wildlife and creating affordable places for New York families to spend time outside. Outdoor activities are some of the best ways to improve our well-being and inspire future generations to share the love that we have for New York's public lands.”

The acquisition, formerly a part of a pet daycare facility owned by Woods End LLC, was made by OPRHP utilizing $220,000 from New York’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). A vital source of funding for capital projects that protect the environment and enhance communities, the EPF supports stewardship efforts for millions of acres of public lands across New York.

Located to the southeast of Fahnestock’s existing 15,000 acres, the new addition to the park includes habitat for various special concern species, including northern long-eared bats, along with mature hardwood trees which provide important support for a multitude of native wildlife. The newly acquired land lies within a 1,100-acre forest patch, which is in the top 5 percent in the region for landform diversity, older forest, and local connectedness. It is within a New York Natural Heritage Program-defined Significant Biodiversity Area. The purchase of these ecologically important woodlands will help protect the local ecosystem from invasive species and the impacts of climate change, ensuring that generations of New Yorkers can appreciate and enjoy our state’s public lands.

This park expansion will also help create new open space recreational opportunities for park visitors providing the possibility for development of hiking trails, complimenting Governor Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign to promote physical and mental wellbeing by providing New Yorkers with new ways to connect with outdoor spaces.

This new open space addition advances New York’s goal to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030. Under the Governor’s leadership, nearly 4,800 acres have been added to lands managed and protected by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “This Earth Week we celebrate the conservation of New York’s natural resources by expanding public parkland in the Hudson Valley. Protection of unique, sensitive and vital ecosystems is core to New York State Parks’ mission, and this expansion of Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park allows us to protect Hudson Highlands habitats and create new ways for New Yorkers to explore and learn about their local environments.”

State Senator Rob Rolison said, “Protecting and expanding access to our natural resources here in the Hudson Valley is an investment in both our environment and our community’s quality of life. This addition to Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park preserves critical habitats while creating new opportunities for residents and visitors to explore the outdoors. I’m proud to support efforts that safeguard these lands for future generations and encourage everyone to take full advantage of the incredible natural assets right in our backyard.”

Hudson Highlands Land Trust Executive Director Katrina Shindledecker said, “The Hudson Highlands Land Trust is delighted to learn that this beautiful, ecologically sensitive land is now part of Fahnestock. We were proud to work with NYS Parks and Woods End LLC on the project. Their vision and partnership ensured this important land is permanently protected.”

Putnam County Executive Kevin M. Byrne said, ““Putnam County has always been a place where conservation and quality of life go hand in hand. I had the opportunity to work summers at Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park as a college student, and I’ve seen firsthand just how special it is from Canopus Lake in the summer to snow-covered trails and sledding in the winter. This expansion is a win for preserving our open space, protecting sensitive habitats, and giving families even more opportunities to get outside and enjoy everything Fahnestock has to offer for generations to come.”

Putnam Valley Town Supervisor Alison Jolicoeur said, “This Earth Week, the expansion of Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park is a meaningful investment in the natural beauty and ecological health that define our region. Protecting these woodlands not only safeguards sensitive habitats and biodiversity, but also ensures that future generations can experience the quiet, restorative power of the Hudson Highlands. Here in Putnam Valley, we understand that conservation and community go hand in hand. Expanding access to open space invites people to reconnect with nature, to get outside, and to appreciate the landscapes that make our town and county so special. Time spent outdoors is not only good for our environment, it’s essential for our well-being. Whether it’s a walk in the woods or time spent on the trails, these moments offer a chance to reset, reduce stress, and support our mental health. I’m grateful to New York State and to partners who recognize the importance of preserving these lands while creating thoughtful opportunities for residents and visitors to explore them.”

Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park is a 15,000-acre delight for outdoor enthusiasts. With lands in both Putnam and Dutchess counties, the park boasts miles of hiking trails, large picnic areas, 80 scenic campsites, and abundant opportunities for boating, hunting, fishing, and birding. The park is also home to the Taconic Outdoor Education Center, which provides high-quality environmental programming and Fahnestock Winter Park, which includes 20 kilometers of groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes more than 86 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call (518) 474-0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.