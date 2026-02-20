2026-2028 Empire State Fellows Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Empire State Fellows for 2026-2028. The 10 new Fellows join a full-time, two-year leadership training program that prepares the next generation of talented professionals for careers in New York State government. Fellows were selected following a rigorous review process from more than 500 applicants. In addition to their hands-on work and learning at eight different state agencies, Fellows attend bi-weekly classes at the Rockefeller Institute of Government throughout the first year of the program.

“I’m excited to welcome this new class of Empire State Fellows and commend them on their passion for public service and putting their talents to work to make a positive impact for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “New York values and respects public servants and the contributions they make for society. This next generation of leaders will work alongside our talented professionals in state government, while learning the nuances and policy decisions that move our state forward. This class of Fellows will surely have a positive impact, now and in the future, on New Yorkers and our communities.”

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “It is great to see so many answer the call to be servant-leaders with a desire to make a difference in society, and I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of the Empire State Fellows program, which helps develop the best and brightest minds to support our communities. This class of Fellows is passionate about helping others and brings a diversity of backgrounds and experience to the program. Their spirit and diligence in working within state government will pay dividends for New York’s families.”

Since its inception 14 years ago, the Empire State Fellows Program has attracted extraordinary and diverse talent from New York State and across the nation to serve in high-level positions in New York State government. Empire State Fellows graduates have advanced to senior roles, including Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Secretary and Chief of Staff positions throughout State agencies.

Engagement in the work of the New York State government lies at the heart of the Empire State Fellows Program. Fellows work directly with a Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner or other high-level policymakers at a New York State agency or authority, or in the Executive Chamber. Work assignments offer Fellows unparalleled experience collaborating with senior officials and participating in the policy-making process.

While taking part in the work of State government, Empire State Fellows participate in educational and professional development programs that help them to serve as effective and ethical government leaders. The educational component of the Empire State Fellows Program includes coursework on a semi-monthly basis through the first year of the program. Additionally, professional development activities, including a mentoring program and regular meetings with Cabinet members and other government leaders, enhance Empire State Fellows' collaboration with policymakers.

The 2026-2028 Empire State Fellows are:

Begonia-Zeke Garcia – Office of Employee Relations, Chief Diversity Office

– Office of Employee Relations, Chief Diversity Office Fernando Gomez – Department of Health, Office of the Commissioner

– Department of Health, Office of the Commissioner Pascal Hannou – Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of the Commissioner

– Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of the Commissioner Jeremy Howard – Office of Children and Family Services, Division of Juvenile Justice and Opportunities for Youth (DJJOY)

– Office of Children and Family Services, Division of Juvenile Justice and Opportunities for Youth (DJJOY) Yarelis Leonardo – Division of Criminal Justice Services, Office of Youth Justice

– Division of Criminal Justice Services, Office of Youth Justice Mari Kate Mycek – Office of Children and Family Services, Child Care Services

– Office of Children and Family Services, Child Care Services MJ Okma – Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera & Edie Windsor Fellow – Executive Chamber, Office of Diversity and Inclusion

– Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera & Edie Windsor Fellow – Executive Chamber, Office of Diversity and Inclusion Justine Porter – Homes and Community Renewal, Office of Community Renewal

– Homes and Community Renewal, Office of Community Renewal Missi Wooldridge – Department of Health, Office of the Commissioner

– Department of Health, Office of the Commissioner Angela Wright – Office of Mental Health, Executive Office/Behavioral Health Crisis Technical Center (BHCTAC)

View the bios of the 2026-2028 Empire State Fellows

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has implemented several initiatives to strengthen New York's public workforce. In February 2025, Governor Hochul launched the “You’re Hired” initiative to recruit talented displaced federal public sector workers into State service. In 2024, the state launched the NY HELPS program, temporarily waiving civil service exam requirements for many job vacancies, resulting in more than 38,000 appointments in state government, on top of 14,000 appointments in local governments. In 2023, Governor Hochul extended 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to the entire state workforce for the first time in state history.

Governor Hochul also announced in October that the Department of Civil Service updated qualifications for approximately 800 entry- and promotional-level civil service titles to allow for consideration of equivalent experience as an alternative to college degrees when evaluating jobseekers.

Additionally, the state created 10 Centers for Careers in Government, offering job seekers guidance on civil service systems and career opportunities. The Governor has also lifted the state employment hiring freeze, expanded opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities, and funded new testing centers to further support the public workforce.

The Department of Civil Service also ran successful multi-media campaigns over the past two years promoting the wide-ranging career opportunities available in New York State public service; the campaign was estimated to have reached 93 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 and older. The Department also partnered with New York’s first Chief Disability Officer to deliver a campaign that highlighted opportunities for New Yorkers with disabilities.

To learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing a rewarding career in public service, please visit the Department of Civil Service website and follow the Department on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.