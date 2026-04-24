Governor Hochul Announces Major Milestone in Ongoing Project to Reimagine Albany International Airport 

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a major milestone in the $100 million project to revitalize Albany International Airport. Beginning later today, 6,000 square feet of the new Departure Hall will open for public use, which will include a direct connection to the TSA checkpoint on the second floor and four new escalators connecting the first floor to the new space. Once complete, the 14,000-square-foot Departure Hall will house the TSA checkpoint and queuing area, new restrooms, Dunkin’, a direct connection to the North Parking Garage, and a signature art installation by Hudson Valley artist Jean Shin. The new space is designed to create a more efficient, comfortable, and welcoming experience for travelers.

“Our upstate airports are undergoing major transformations as a result of the targeted funding we are investing as part of my Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition,” Governor Hochul said. “The work being performed at Albany International Airport will decrease wait times for departing flights and enhance the airport experience for all customers, in the process increasing investment and economic opportunities all across the Capital Region.”

Albany International Airport is currently undergoing a $100 million project, $60 million of which is being provided through the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. In November 2025, the Governor announced a new business center, children’s play area and multi-sensory room to enhance the Airport experience for travelers to and from the Capital Region.

While work will continue on the Departure Hall behind temporary walls and barriers, the partial opening of this facility will enable work to continue on a number of other areas around the Airport. Additionally, with the partial opening of the departure hall, the temporary scaffolding that has encompassed the main terminal over the past two years will finally be removed in the coming weeks, demonstrating remarkable progress in the Airport’s continued transformation into a world class aviation facility.

The full TSA checkpoint will be relocated in the Departure Hall later this year, which will include the addition of a seventh screening lane, while the new Dunkin’, new Departure Hall restrooms, access to the North Parking Garage, and the installation of new artwork from Jean Shin will be open in December 2026.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul’s work to transform our upstate airports into modern aviation facilities is reshaping regional economies and reimagining airport operations across the Empire State. The airports we are reconstructing are visually appealing, customer centered and regionally focused, and already the results speak for themselves. At Albany International Airport, a brand-new Departure Hall is replacing the existing rotunda and an outdated pedestrian bridge, creating vibrant new space for customers and commerce while leaving a lasting first impression for our world class Capital Region.”

The transformation of Albany International Airport is largely supported by a $60 million award from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, with an additional $39 million in Federal funds, and $4.7 million from the Albany County Airport Authority.

Governor Hochul’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition promotes investment in upstate commercial airports to meet the demands of modern air travel. Albany International Airport was one of nine upstate airports to receive funding from the competition, alongside Greater Binghamton Airport, Watertown International Airport, Saratoga County Airport, Syracuse Hancock International, Sullivan County Airport, Ogdensburg International Airport, Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, and Adirondack Regional Airport.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Albany International Airport is a gateway for travel, tourism, and commerce in the Capital Region. The opening of the new Departure Hall is a major milestone in the revitalization of the airport, which will improve travelers’ experiences. I was proud to secure nearly $40 million in federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan to get plans for these new facilities off the ground. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use, ensuring the Capital Region has the infrastructure it needs to reach new heights.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “This announcement represents a major step forward in our efforts to bolster Albany International Airport’s status as a world-class gateway to all our Capital Region has to offer. Thanks to a significant investment of state and federal funds, including $39 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan, this project will ensure that the Airport continues to meet the demands of today’s air travelers — promoting tourism and boosting our Capital Region’s economy. The opening of the airport’s new Departure Hall is a critical milestone in this revitalization project, and I’m thrilled to celebrate this latest landmark in our ongoing efforts.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Opening this new space at Albany International Airport moves us closer to the kind of modern, efficient travel experience our residents and visitors expect. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her significant investment and continued commitment to Albany and the Capital Region. These improvements will benefit residents, businesses, and travelers for years to come.”

Albany County Airport Authority Board of Directors Chair Sam Fresina said, “The opening of this first section of the new Departure Hall is a visible sign of the progress being made at Albany International Airport. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for their support, and to the New York State Department of Transportation for helping make this project possible. This work reflects a strong partnership between the Airport Authority, New York State, Albany County, and the many teams working every day to improve the passenger experience. Together, we are building an airport our region can be proud of.”

Albany County Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer Peter Stuto said, “The opening of our new Departure Hall gives travelers their first real look at the future of Albany International Airport. It is a major step forward in creating a more efficient, more comfortable, and easier-to-navigate experience for our passengers. We are excited for travelers to see and experience the progress for themselves as we move closer to completing this transformational project later this year.”