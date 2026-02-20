Nearly $43 Million for Job Training Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards totaling $42.9 million to fund job training and placement efforts across New York State for individuals impacted by addiction, who are ready to join the workforce. This includes more than $35.6 million for the hiring and retention of vocational rehabilitation counselors at addiction services providers, as well as an additional $7.3 million for two organizations that will provide regional support services for the counselors hired through this program and the organizations providing services. Research shows stable employment for someone in recovery can have several key benefits, including financial stability, as well as providing structure and purpose, and social connections which can help prevent isolation.

“Supporting individuals struggling with addiction is the initial step, but it's equally important to empower these New Yorkers to secure stable employment," Governor Hochulsaid. “This funding will be distributed to every region across the state, reinforcing our commitment to support New Yorkers who have been impacted by addiction in starting a new chapter, while simultaneously bolstering critical workforces statewide."

This initiative will help to improve employment outcomes for individuals in treatment and recovery for substance use disorders by offering employment training and job placement assistance. Funding provided allows each recipient to hire or retain two counselors. Each of the following providers was awarded a five-year contract for the amount listed, for a total of $35,620,085:

Capital District

Behavioral Health Services North, Inc: $1,456,360

Central NY

Farnham Family Services: $1,278,805

Finger Lakes

Finger Lakes Area Counseling Recovery Agency, Inc.: $1,750,000

Long Island

Central Nassau Guidance & Counseling Services, Inc.: $1,587,895

Long Island Home (The) d/b/a South Oaks Hospital at Northwell Health: $1,177,000

Mid-Hudson

Access Supports for Living Inc.: $1,736,855

Mohawk Valley

Helio Health, Inc.: $1,616,185

Helio Health, Inc.: $1,616,185

New York City

Samaritan Daytop Village (Bronx): $1,750,000

Samaritan Daytop Village (Queens): $1,750,000

Community Health Action of Staten Island, Inc.: $1,750,000

StartCare, Inc. (Brooklyn): $1,750,000

StartCare, Inc. (Manhattan): $1,750,000

Housing Works Health Services III: $1,750,000

Educational Alliance, Inc.: $1,652,250

Montefiore Medical Center: $1,749,995

North Country

Champlain Valley Family Center for Drug Treatment and Youth Services, Inc.: $1,750,000

Behavioral Health Services North, Inc: $1,456,360

Southern Tier

Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston: $1,745,395

St. John’s Community Services: $1,750,000

Western NY

Horizon Village: $1,739,375

Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc.: $1,057,425

Additionally, $7.3 million is being awarded to one upstate organization (NADAP) and one downstate organization (Easter Seals) to support the Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors initiative. These organizations are working with counselors to help generate job leads and connect those seeking employment to opportunities, and will assist with referrals, tracking outcomes from the program, and supporting the success of those seeking jobs. They will also work to ensure that services are delivered equitably between urban, suburban, and rural areas, in order to maximize access to the program for anyone seeking assistance.

OASAS has several programs to facilitate employment connections for those in recovery, including a program that provides tax credits to employers that hire people in recovery, as well as an Addiction Professionals Scholarship Program, which provides scholarships to individuals seeking a certification or degree in the addiction services field. Many of those receiving these scholarships are in recovery.

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said,“Employment can play a major role in the recovery of individuals impacted by addiction. Unfortunately, many still face stigma and barriers to finding work. This innovative effort will strengthen the support system here in New York, helping people build job skills through training efforts, and providing job placement assistance supporting their recovery and long-term health goals.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Millions of New Yorkers across our state have been impacted by substance use disorders, directly or indirectly. This is a crisis that touches every family, every neighborhood, and every community. These investments in workforce development and education recognize that stable employment is essential to long-term recovery, and that our service providers need sustained support to do this lifesaving work. Seeing meaningful resources directed to the Bronx, one of the communities hardest hit by this crisis, reflects the targeted, people-centered approach our families deserve.”

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports oversees one of the nation’s largest systems of addiction services with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).