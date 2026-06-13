Governor Hochul Awards $10 Million Through Round Three of New York’s Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “New York’s Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program is an investment in both student success and the economic vitality of communities across New York. By expanding access to locally sourced, nutritious meals, this program helps students learn and thrive while strengthening local agriculture and supporting job growth. I commend the Department of Agriculture and Markets for its leadership in administering this vital program and Governor Hochul for securing this important funding, which will help ensure that students and communities alike can thrive.”

New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels said, "Every day, we proudly serve more than 850,000 free meals that our students count on. This commitment by Governor Hochul is helping us raise the bar by bringing more fresh, locally sourced ingredients from New York farms into our schools and onto students' plates. It also provides our dedicated food service professionals with valuable culinary training and strengthens their expertise. By investing in our kitchens, our workforce and local agricultural partners, we are building a stronger, healthier future for New York's youngest."

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York farmers produce some of the best food in the country, and we should be doing everything we can to get that healthy food onto the plates of students, while investing in the local businesses that grow these exceptional products. The Regional School Infrastructure Grant Program is essential to that goal, and this latest funding round will bolster our food system and expand the infrastructure schools need to source directly from producers. Congratulations to the school districts that will benefit from these important grants and to everyone committed to connecting the dots between farm and table.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “The Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program helps schools and community institutions expand their capacity to serve fresh, locally grown food while creating opportunities for New York farmers. By investing in the infrastructure needed to process, prepare, and distribute locally grown products, this program strengthens local food systems and promotes student nutrition. With this latest round of funding reaching two additional regions, these investments are making a lasting impact in communities across almost every corner of the state.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Access to healthy, nutritious meals plays a critical role in a child's ability to succeed both inside and outside the classroom. This investment in the KIPP NYC Culinary Institute will help expand access to fresh, locally sourced food for students while creating educational and workforce development opportunities that benefit young people across our borough. By strengthening connections among our schools, the local food system, and community partners, this initiative will help build a healthier, more equitable future for the Bronx. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your continued commitment to investing in our students and supporting innovative solutions that create lasting impact.”

New York's successful Farm-to-School program connects schools with local farms and food producers to strengthen local agriculture, improve student health and promote regional food systems awareness. Through the program, the Department of Agriculture and Markets provides financial, technical and promotional assistance to schools, farms, distributors and other supporting organizations to bring more local, nutritious, seasonally varied meals to New York students.

The 30 Percent New York State Initiative further facilitates the provision of healthy New York sourced food products to children as part of their lunch meal in school. The initiative increases the reimbursement schools receive for lunches for any district that ensures their school lunches are made up of at least 30 percent eligible New York produced and processed products. The Department of Agriculture and Markets took the lead on the program as part of Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State commitment to better connect farms and schools across New York.

Since then, the program has seen increased participation from school food authorities, with a total of 82 school districts approved to receive enhanced reimbursement during this school year, up from 73 approved for reimbursement last year. In total, more than $13.5 million was spent on New York agricultural products during the 2024-2025 school year by schools applying for the incentive.”

The FY 2027 Budget builds on the work of these programs to support farmers, strengthen New York’s agricultural industry and build a more resilient food supply in New York State.