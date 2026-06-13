Governor Hochul Announces $6 Million to Reconstruct the City of Tonawanda’s Kohler Pool

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $6 million investment to support the overhaul of the Kohler Pool facility owned and operated by the City of Tonawanda in Erie County. Kohler Pool, originally opened in the 1950s, is a staple of the neighborhood and is in dire need of repairs and improvements so the community can continue to enjoy access to safe swimming during the summer months, as well as new amenities for children and families. Kohler Pool is centrally located in the City, providing access to the nearby Tonawanda Youth Center and to the Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns’ Newman Family Clubhouse. It serves hundreds of swimmers daily during the summer.

“During the hot summer months, it is important more than ever for New Yorkers to have a place that they can gather and will keep them cool,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to lend support for improvements at the Kohler Pool facility so the next generation of neighbors and families are able to come together and have a safe place where they can stay active and enjoy the outdoors.”

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “For generations, Kohler Pool has been a place where families gather, children learn to swim and neighbors come together during the summer months. Governor Hochul’s investment will help modernize this facility and preserve an important community resource for City of Tonawanda residents. DASNY is proud to support projects that improve quality of life and strengthen communities across New York State.”

Over several years, the Kohler pool and its infrastructure have deteriorated causing underground leaks in the pipes and tanks that serve the pool which has resulted in the loss of approximately five inches of water each day. This requires constant pumping of new water to compensate for the water loss. Additionally, the Kohler wading pool was forced to close down in 2019 and the City of Tonawanda has replaced it with a fully accessible splash pad that opened in June of 2025. The splash pad was supported by $250,000 from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

The $6 million announced today will help transform the Kohler pool complex into a safe and modern recreational facility for the next generation of families to enjoy. As part of the project, the existing pool structure will be demolished and a new, larger pool will be constructed in its place. The new pool will include regulation length laps, a shallow end with zero-depth “beach entry” and water playground for children, as well as a water slide. Improvements will also be made to pool systems and facilities, including the deck, restrooms, lighting, fencing and water filtration and piping system.

Senator Jeremey J. Zellner said, “From the moment I took office, Kohler Pool has been a priority, and this $6 million investment delivers on that commitment for the City of Tonawanda. For decades, Kohler Pool has served generations of families as a place to learn to swim, stay active, and come together. This funding ensures it remains a public space for years to come. I’m proud and thankful to have worked alongside Governor Hochul to secure this investment for Western New York.”

Assemblymember William Conrad said, “Pools are invaluable assets and offer logical centerpieces for communities' recreation offerings. Swimming doesn't just offer a path toward wellness, it lends comfort in the heat of summer, and it serves as a lifesaving skill, particularly here in water-rich Western New York. Kohler Pool is a popular site with limitless potential, and I'm thrilled that Governor Hochul is partnering with Mayor Strassburg and the City of Tonawanda to deliver this funding for its much-needed revitalization. This promises to be a truly transformative effort — and I have no doubt that our residents will be reaping the rewards of New York's critical investment in it for many happy, healthy years to come."

City of Tonawanda Mayor William Strassburg said, “From the bottom of my heart and from the 15,000 residents I represent I want to thank Governor Hochul, Senator Zellner and Assemblyman Conrad for this funding. This funding will provide a safe, fun, healthy place for kids to enjoy themselves for generations to come. The City of Tonawanda could not have done this on our own. Thanks for showing the youth in this community that we truly care about them.”

The investment in the Kohler Pool project complements Governor Hochul's broader efforts to modernize aging recreational infrastructure, expand access to safe swimming opportunities and help communities address growing public health challenges tied to extreme heat. Through the Governor's NY SWIMS initiative, New York State has committed $260 million to help communities build and improve swimming facilities, including $240 million already awarded to 57 projects across the state. The Governor has also advanced projects to build new parks, green spaces, playgrounds and community centers across New York as part of her “Unplug and Play” initiative, which promotes children's mental and physical health.

To build on the Unplug and Play initiative, this year the Governor launched NY Kicks, a new program aimed at building soccer fields in disadvantaged communities across each region of the state to strengthen neighborhoods and bring people together through a shared love of the game. First proposed in the Governor's 2026 State of the State and included in the FY27 Enacted Budget, the $5 million NY Kicks program will provide capital grants to support the creation, expansion and enhancement of community soccer fields for youth and players of all ages, capitalizing on the momentum of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The FY27 Budget also includes $1 million in additional funding that will be administered by the State Office of Children and Family Services for a companion grant program for NY Kicks recipients to fund programming, equipment, training, and other operating costs that maximize use of these new soccer facilities. The capital grant program will be administered by Empire State Development through the Consolidated Funding Application. Find program guidelines and additional information.