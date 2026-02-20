Centrios Launches Smart Exit Device Trim

The Centrios Exit Trim

A Smart Exit Device Trim That Allows Small Businesses to Manage Access to Doors With Push Bar Panic Devices

BERLIN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centrios Expands Its Platform with the New Exit Trim — Bringing Simplified Access Control to Exit Device Openings. Available for order on February 20th, 2026. (US ONLY)Exit Device openings are some of the most common in a commercial space. Front entrances. Rear exits. Stairwells. Employee-only corridors. They’re required for life safety, yet they’re often the last openings to be modernized because upgrading them feels complex.The Centrios Exit Trim changes that. It extends the Centrios ecosystem to these important openings, delivering the same clean, app-based management experience businesses already rely on.Built to Retrofit Real-World Small Business ApplicationsNew construction isn’t the only opportunity to modernize access. The Centrios Exit Trim is also designed to retrofit a range of existing exit devices already installed in the field. Exit Devices are some of the most common commercial door hardware in North America — particularly in small businesses, offices, daycares, and retail environments. Retrofit flexibility allows businesses to bring access control into existing Exit Device openings without replacing every component on the door. It supports phased upgrades, budget-conscious improvements, and standardization across multiple locations.The Centrios Exit Trim supports a wide range of common commercial applications, including:• Retail environments with high daily traffic• Back-of-house employee entrances• Emergency exits and stairwell doors• Multi-tenant office buildings• Side and rear access pointsThese are openings that need to remain code-compliant while also being manageable, trackable, and adaptable to changing staff schedules.Continuing Platform ExpansionIn October, Centrios introduced the Centrios Mortise Lock — expanding the platform to support mortise-prepped openings commonly found in higher-traffic commercial doors.In December, Centrios started shipping the Padlock — allowing access to be controlled on more than just a swinging door.With the addition of Exit Device compatibility, Centrios continues to broaden the types of commercial openings that can be under one simplified access control system. All door locks on the platform, including the newly launched Exit Trim, can accept Centrios Card and Fob credentials which are enabled by the Pro Plan. From Cylindrical to Mortise to Reader-controlled openings to Padlocks — and now Exit Devices — Centrios offers a comprehensive small-business-first access platform.Access Control Without Enterprise ComplexityCentrios is designed for small and growing businesses that need better control, cloud management, and visibility — but don’t want to navigate enterprise-scale systems. Because as businesses grow, open new locations, or update existing spaces, access control shouldn’t become more complicated. It should easily expand with you.For more information, visit centrios.comNote: As Centrios ramps up production capacity of this exciting new product, lead times may be up to 8 weeks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.