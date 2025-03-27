Radically Simplified Products.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For integrators and security professionals, questions like “What do you recommend for a simple and easy-to-use access control system?” or “Do you have any Smart Locks for Small Businesses ?” are all too familiar.Often, the answers involve systems that are either too expensive, too basic, too complex, or too difficult to maintain—particularly for small businesses seeking straightforward, effective access control.At ISC West 2025, Centrios is positioning itself as a practical solution to this longstanding challenge. Purpose-built for light commercial and small business applications, Centrios aims to simplify access control for both end users and the professionals installing and supporting the systems.With an expanded lineup of hardware, software, and features, Centrios delivers an access control experience that is designed to be both intuitive and scalable. Whether it’s a security professional seeking a quick-install solution or a small business owner looking for a system that requires minimal oversight, Centrios is focused on minimizing complexity without sacrificing capability.Centrios Introduces the Pro PlanAs small businesses grow, so do their security needs. However, expanding access control systems can often mean replacing hardware, dealing with complicated software, or signing on for long-term, expensive contracts.Set to launch in early 2025, the Centrios Pro Plan is designed to address those issues. The new plan supports up to 50 devices and 200 users per system and adds support for physical card and fob access, in addition to the platform’s existing mobile and PIN-based options. This expansion gives small businesses greater flexibility without requiring significant upgrades or installation time.“The Pro Plan is about making access control work for small businesses without overcomplicating things,” says Bryan Lieberman, General Manager of Centrios. “For security professionals, it’s a natural way to provide more value—without more headaches.”Extending Access Control Beyond DoorsMany small businesses also need to secure assets outside of traditional entry points—such as gates, storage units, or outdoor equipment. To address this, Centrios is introducing the Centrios Padlock at ISC West 2025.The new Padlock is weather-resistant, rechargeable, and works with the Centrios platform. With an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, a reinforced chromed steel shackle, and a battery life of up to six months per charge, the Padlock is built for durability. Through the Centrios mobile app, business owners can easily grant or revoke access without tracking physical keys. For installers, this addition expands Centrios’ capabilities beyond doors and offers broader coverage for more openings within a single platform.New Hardware on the HorizonLater in 2025, Centrios plans to introduce Mortise Lock and Exit Trim hardware, expanding its compatibility with a wider range of commercial openings. These additions are designed to offer the same ease of use and commercial-grade reliability as existing Centrios products.For businesses that have been hesitant to adopt access control due to perceived cost or complexity, these new offerings are intended to provide a compelling alternative—bringing modern security tools to a broader set of applications.Streamlined and ScalableCentrios is focused on removing barriers to entry in the access control space. With a growing network of partners and a product suite that installs quickly and scales efficiently, the platform is built to support both simplicity and growth.At ISC West 2025, attendees will get a firsthand look at how Centrios is reshaping access control for small businesses When the next customer asks, “What do you recommend for a simple and easy-to-use access control system?”—Centrios may be the answer they’re looking for.Learn more at centrios.com.

