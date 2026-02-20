WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Rapists

70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens from across the country. These arrests include illegal aliens convicted of horrific crimes including murder through the use of a firearm, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and rape.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, rapists and other despicable monsters,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, these criminal illegal aliens are now off American streets and will be removed for good from our communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Hector Alberto Bueno-Tavera, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for murder through the use of a firearm in the Southern District of New York.

Pedro Gutierrez-Villegas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in DuPage County, Illinois.

Jose Walter Portillo Donaldo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old - aggravated sexual assault with a minor in Norwalk, California.

Jose Roys-Duran, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for rape in Bronx, New York.

Edhel Nava-Balboa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

