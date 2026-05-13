On Police Week, ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Armed Robbers

This Police Week and every day, DHS honors the sacrifice of law enforcement and remembers those who lost their lives in the line of duty

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including enticement of minor for indecent purposes, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault, intoxication assault peace officer, and armed robbery.

“Yesterday, the men and women of ICE arrested multiple criminal aliens convicted of enticing children for indecent purposes, assault and battery, and armed robbery,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This Police Week, we are highlighting some of the worst of the worst ICE law enforcement arrested. Every single day, our ICE law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists. When you see a law enforcement officer, say THANK YOU for their service.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Roberto Valdes-Catalan, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for felony enticement of minor for indecent purposes in Davidson County, Tennessee, and domestic violence in Austin, Texas.

Jorge Luis Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Boston, Massachusetts.

Carvette Anthony Gentles, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for assault in Bronx, New York.

Carlos Jared Gonzalez-Trejo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for armed robbery and attempted destruction of a public jail in Navajo County, Arizona.

Juan Gonzales-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for intoxication assault peace officer in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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