February 20, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Thursday February 19, 2026, at 1:10 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile accident in Lincoln on the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail near the Indian Head Resort. The report was that a snowmobile had rolled over and a male suffered a lower-leg injury. The injured male was on a rental snowmobile and part of a guided tour at the time of the accident. The guide was able to get the injured male out of the woods and to the Indian Head Resort parking lot. The Lin-Wood Ambulance and a Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to the scene.

Once on scene, the operator was identified as Joshua Schaitel, 24, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Schaitel was navigating an up-hill corner at a slow speed when the snowmobile rolled over and landed on his lower leg, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Schaitel was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital by the Lin-Wood ambulance for treatment of his injury. At this time it appears inexperience was the main factor of the accident.