Wellnify.ai Powers 2026 Healthier Texas Community Challenge

Connecting 3,200+ communities and tens of thousands of Texans through a unified, scalable digital wellness platform

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellnify.ai, a leading community wellness engagement platform designed for population scale deployment, is powering the 2026 Healthier Texas Community Challenge, a statewide initiative connecting more than 3,200 organizations and enabling tens of thousands of Texans to improve their health through a unified digital platform.

This initiative represents Texas taking the lead on a new grassroots accessible model for population-level wellness, delivering a 24/7 digital infrastructure that Texans can access at any time. Powered by Wellnify.ai, the platform enables measurable engagement, strengthens community connection, and supports long-term behavior change at scale.

Early Results Show Strong Momentum:

300 million steps logged

50,000 activities completed

85 percent activation rate

“The Healthier Texas Community Challenge is about meeting people where they are and giving every Texan the opportunity to participate in improving their health,” said Jamie Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Healthier Texas Foundation. “Partnering with Wellnify.ai allows us to connect thousands of organizations through one accessible platform and deliver meaningful engagement at a statewide scale.”

These early indicators reflect strong participation and meaningful engagement within the first weeks of launch. “This initiative demonstrates what becomes possible when entire populations are given access to engaging, scalable wellness infrastructure,” said Travis McDonough, Co-Founder of Wellnify.ai. “We are proud to support Healthier Texas in their mission to deliver measurable impact across communities throughout the state."

Through Wellnify’s flexible backend configuration, more than 3,200 organizations across Texas are connected within a single digital ecosystem. Leaderboards are structured by population size, school districts, and employers, allowing statewide participation to feel local and competitive. Users can join multiple organizations simultaneously, representing their community, employer, and school district within one integrated experience.

Inside the Wellnify.ai app, participants complete daily quests across the four pillars of wellness, Mind, Body, Spirit, and Community, track steps in real time, engage with their community through a live feed, and access habit-building tools designed for long-term behavior change.

The Healthier Texas Community Challenge app remains free beyond the eight-week campaign, providing year-round infrastructure rather than a temporary initiative.

A REPLICABLE MODEL FOR POPULATION WELLNESS

The Healthier Texas Community Challenge serves as proof that an eight-week activation window can drive measurable engagement while laying the foundation for sustained, community-level wellness.

Wellnify’s mission is to democratize wellness by making accessible, scalable tools available to entire populations. The Healthier Texas initiative demonstrates how governments, provinces, and foundations can move beyond awareness campaigns and into measurable action. States, provinces, employers, and foundations interested in launching similar initiatives can learn more at https://wellnify.ai/contact/ .

About Wellnify

Wellnify is a Community Wellness Engagement Platform that helps organizations and communities increase physical activity and strengthen wellbeing through gamified challenges, personalized goals, and real-time engagement. The platform enables employers, governments, and community organizations to deliver branded wellness experiences while building healthier habits and improving community wellness outcomes. Learn more at www.wellnify.ai

About Healthier Texas

Healthier Texas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Texans by encouraging healthier habits and active lifestyles. Through initiatives such as the Community Challenge, they bring together individuals, workplaces, and communities to foster a culture of wellness and create lasting positive health outcomes. Learn more at www.healthiertexas.org

