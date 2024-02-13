HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellnify.ai Launches to Revolutionize Wellness Through Gamification

A visionary leap in community wellness, Wellnify.ai has been launched by the creative minds behind the successful sports technology startups Kinduct Technologies and TheProgram.ai. Founded by industry veterans Travis McDonough, Brendon Ferguson, Jeff Johnson, and Duncan Addison, Wellnify.ai introduces an innovative approach to fostering healthy habits, and promoting wellness for healthier communities.

An Innovative Platform for a Healthier Community:

Wellnify.ai, a trailblazer in wellness technology, has introduced a unique community wellness engagement platform. This platform aims to transform the habits of community members through an engaging and interactive digital ecosystem. Wellnify.ai has been built leveraging the power of gamification, the science of behavior change, and the pillars of engagement. This unique combination makes otherwise cumbersome tasks fun, engaging, and rewarding. Directing these sticky features towards promoting wellness and healthy living instead of idle screen-time is the core of the Wellnify.ai offering.

Engagement Through Gamification:

The platform consists of a mobile application for end users available on both iOS and Android devices and a web-based admin platform. This holistic wellness programming includes augmented reality based workouts and challenges inside a highly social ecosystem. This allows individuals and communities to learn, compete, and engage with each other while earning digital and physical rewards. The web-based admin panel acts as a control center that allows organizations to completely customize and configure the experience for their community. This allows organizations to deliver a tailored mobile experience at a fraction of the cost. "Nothing excites me more than leveraging decades of experience working with professional athletes and democratizing this knowledge through innovative technology to help create healthier communities. Our ability to foster positive habit change and improve wellness behaviors will allow populations around the world to have agency over their own health ” said Founder Travis McDonough.

Experienced Leadership for a Bold Vision:

The leadership team of Wellnify.ai includes Travis McDonough, former Founder and CEO of Kinduct, Brendon Ferguson, former CEO of TheProgram.ai, 14-year CFL veteran Jeff Johnson and former NCAA athlete Duncan Addison, all former senior executives at Kinduct and TheProgram.ai. The Wellnify.ai team boasts over 100 years of combined wellness technology experience, uniquely positioning them to maximize social and community impact.

Wellnify.ai Now Live and Making Impact:

Wellnify.ai has officially launched and is already live and operational in each of their core markets. This digital ecosystem can help any community engage members in wellness behaviors, and is currently supporting universities, corporations, healthcare systems, and youth organizations such as school boards and sports associations across North America.

About Wellnify.ai:

Wellnify.ai is a community wellness engagement platform designed to foster healthier communities by promoting positive behavior change through a fun and interactive digital ecosystem. By leveraging engaging elements of mobile gaming for a positive cause, Wellnify.ai is setting a new standard in community wellness.

