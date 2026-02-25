AV-Comparatives Announces Strategic Leadership Realignment
AV-Comparatives announces a strategic leadership realignment as Peter Stelzhammer steps back from day-to-day operational responsibilities.INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives announces a strategic leadership realignment as Peter Stelzhammer steps back from day-to-day operational responsibilities.
Peter will remain a shareholder of the organization, continuing to support AV-Comparatives with his experience, industry network, and expertise.
Since co-founding AV-Comparatives, together with Andreas Clementi, Peter Stelzhammer has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization into one of the world’s leading independent testing authorities in the field of IT security. His commitment, industry insight, and relationship-building efforts have significantly contributed to the company’s international reputation and strong partner ecosystem.
As part of this transition, AV-Comparatives have already redistributed Peter’s former operational responsibilities to further strengthen its organizational structure, last autumn. Jan Brilke assumed the role of Co-CEO, working alongside Founder and Co-CEO Andreas Clementi. Together, they lead AV-Comparatives’ strategic development, operational execution, and long-term growth.
While both Co-CEOs jointly define and execute the company’s strategy, Jan Brilke places particular emphasis on commercial development and partnerships, while Andreas Clementi continues to contribute his longstanding expertise in testing methodology and industry relations.
The Co-CEO model reflects a deliberate governance decision designed to combine complementary leadership strengths while ensuring continuity, independence, and strategic consistency.
The executive management of AV-Comparatives now consists of Andreas Clementi, Founder and Co-CEO, Jan Brilke, Co-CEO, and Philippe Rödlach, CTO. Additionally, Thomas Uhlemann oversees communications, outreach, and brand positioning as PR & Marketing Director. This clear allocation of responsibilities reinforces the company’s strategic focus and provides an even more solid foundation for sustainable growth.
“Peter has been instrumental in building AV-Comparatives into what it is today,” said Andreas Clementi. “Our common dedication and vision have laid the groundwork for our international recognition and credibility. We are sincerely grateful for his decades of commitment and the strong foundation he helped establish. As he steps back from operational duties, I wish him the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of his work, while we continue to carry the company forward into the future.”
AV-Comparatives stands on a healthy and stable footing. The current realignment further strengthens the company’s structure, clarifies strategic direction, and enhances its ability to respond to a dynamic cybersecurity market. Existing partnerships will be expanded and deepened, with an even stronger emphasis on close collaboration and long-term cooperation. The organization aims to further intensify dialogue with vendors, stakeholders, analysts and the wider cybersecurity community.
Looking ahead, AV-Comparatives will continue to closely monitor market developments and evolving threat landscapes. Test methodologies will be continuously refined, expanded, and adapted to reflect real-world conditions and emerging technologies. The goal remains to deliver rigorous, transparent, and market-relevant testing that provides meaningful guidance to enterprises, consumers, analysts and industry partners worldwide.
The entire team at AV-Comparatives looks forward to shaping the next chapter of AV-Comparatives together with its partners and stakeholders.
Thomas Uhlemann
AV-Comparatives GmbH
+43 512 28778813
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.