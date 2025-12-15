AV-Comparatives Publishes Business Security Test H2/2025

The logo image of AV-Comparatives, an independent cybersecurity testing organization.

AV-Comparatives Logo

Independent enterprise cybersecurity testing provides actionable endpoint security insights for IT decision-makers and security professionals.

Our Business Security Test is designed to provide decision-makers with objective, comparable data that reflects how security solutions perform in realistic business environments.”
— Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives.
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the globally recognised independent cybersecurity testing organisation, has released the Business Security Test 2025 (August–November), evaluating leading endpoint security solutions for business environments under real-world conditions.

The test assesses enterprise-focused security products using a combination of real-world protection scenarios, malware protection tests, performance measurements, and usability analysis, reflecting the threats and operational challenges faced by organisations today. The results are intended to support CISOs, IT security teams, and procurement professionals in making informed decisions when selecting endpoint protection platforms.

Unlike laboratory-only evaluations, the Business Security Test focuses on practical effectiveness, measuring how well products protect Windows business systems against current threats while maintaining acceptable system performance. The accompanying management summary highlights key findings relevant to strategic decision-making, including overall protection capabilities, operational impact, and product consistency across test phases.

AV-Comparatives conducted the testing over a multi-month period from August to November 2025, ensuring sufficient exposure to evolving threat landscapes and real-world attack vectors. All products were tested in their default business configurations to reflect typical enterprise deployments.

“Organisations increasingly rely on independent, transparent testing to validate vendor claims,” said Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. “Our Business Security Test is designed to provide decision-makers with objective, comparable data that reflects how security solutions perform in realistic business environments.”

The full test report, including detailed results, methodology, and the management summary, is available here:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2025-august-november/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing organisation based in Austria, specialising in systematic testing of security software. Founded in 2004, AV-Comparatives provides objective and comprehensive evaluations of cybersecurity products, helping businesses, media, and users worldwide make informed security decisions. All tests are conducted using transparent methodologies and real-world scenarios.

Media Contact

AV-Comparatives
Email: press@av-comparatives.org

Website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/

Thomas Uhlemann
AV-Comparatives GmbH
press@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Publishes Business Security Test H2/2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Thomas Uhlemann
AV-Comparatives GmbH press@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512 287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is the globally recognised, ISO 9001:2015-certified authority in independent cybersecurity testing. Founded in 1999 as a research initiative at the University of Innsbruck, AV-Comparatives has evolved into the world’s leading testing lab for cybersecurity solutions. From its origins investigating antivirus performance, the organisation now evaluates the entire cybersecurity landscape, including endpoint protection, EDR/XDR platforms, mobile and Mac security, anti-phishing, VPNs , parental controls, and cutting-edge operational technology (OT) defences. AV-Comparatives harnesses cutting-edge threat intelligence to conduct rigorous, real-world testing that mirrors the evolving global threat landscape. Our scientifically grounded methodology ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and impartiality. Each test is designed to evaluate whether cybersecurity products deliver on their promises, empowering consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers to make informed, data-driven security decisions. Results are freely accessible to the public, including private users, news organisations, and academic institutions. Certification from AV-Comparatives is regarded globally as an independent seal of excellence, trusted by vendors, IT professionals, and analysts alike. With a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, AV-Comparatives remains at the forefront of cybersecurity assurance across IT, IoT, and OT domains. As the cybersecurity industry evolves, we continue to uphold our core values. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does, with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Publishes Business Security Test H2/2025
Independent TRACS 2025 Study Highlights Transparency and Data Practices in Leading Cybersecurity Products
AV-Comparatives Publishes 2025 Phishing Protection Results: Avast, ESET & Norton Best Against Phishing Attacks
View All Stories From This Author