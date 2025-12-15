AV-Comparatives Publishes Business Security Test H2/2025
Independent enterprise cybersecurity testing provides actionable endpoint security insights for IT decision-makers and security professionals.
The test assesses enterprise-focused security products using a combination of real-world protection scenarios, malware protection tests, performance measurements, and usability analysis, reflecting the threats and operational challenges faced by organisations today. The results are intended to support CISOs, IT security teams, and procurement professionals in making informed decisions when selecting endpoint protection platforms.
Unlike laboratory-only evaluations, the Business Security Test focuses on practical effectiveness, measuring how well products protect Windows business systems against current threats while maintaining acceptable system performance. The accompanying management summary highlights key findings relevant to strategic decision-making, including overall protection capabilities, operational impact, and product consistency across test phases.
AV-Comparatives conducted the testing over a multi-month period from August to November 2025, ensuring sufficient exposure to evolving threat landscapes and real-world attack vectors. All products were tested in their default business configurations to reflect typical enterprise deployments.
“Organisations increasingly rely on independent, transparent testing to validate vendor claims,” said Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. “Our Business Security Test is designed to provide decision-makers with objective, comparable data that reflects how security solutions perform in realistic business environments.”
The full test report, including detailed results, methodology, and the management summary, is available here:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2025-august-november/
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing organisation based in Austria, specialising in systematic testing of security software. Founded in 2004, AV-Comparatives provides objective and comprehensive evaluations of cybersecurity products, helping businesses, media, and users worldwide make informed security decisions. All tests are conducted using transparent methodologies and real-world scenarios.
