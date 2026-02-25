Echelon Performance Partners with En Fuego Leadership to Expand Evidence-Based Coaching Program

Program built on analysis of 75,000+ real coaching conversations. En Fuego now certified to deliver across life sciences and beyond.

ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Performance is pleased to announce that En Fuego Leadership is now officially licensed to deliver Echelon's Evidence-Based Coaching Program. The En Fuego team recently completed comprehensive training and certification, becoming Echelon Certified Coaches equipped to bring this transformative program to organizations across life sciences and other industries.The Evidence-Based Coaching Program is built on Echelon's proprietary analysis of more than 75,000 coaching reports, transcripts, and documentation gathered since the 2000s, primarily across life sciences therapeutic areas. This extensive research base ensures the methodologies taught are grounded in what actually works in real-world coaching conversations, not just theory. The program combines digital microlearning modules, full-day interactive workshops, and comprehensive coaching resources designed to create measurable impact from Day 1."We're thrilled to partner with En Fuego Leadership," said Claire Davids, Chief Operating Officer at Echelon Performance. "Their deep leadership expertise in life sciences, combined with their commitment to excellence in learning and development, makes them ideal partners to extend the reach of evidence-based coaching to more organizations. We are also excited to see the growth of the Evidenced-Based Coaching program beyond life sciences given the breadth of experience of En Fuego’s Leadership Coaches."The En Fuego team was trained and certified by Ed McCarthy and Claire Davids from Echelon Performance, completing the rigorous certification process that ensures consistency and quality in program delivery. As a licensed partner, En Fuego also offers additional Echelon coaching services including one-on-one coaching, coaching analysis, and tailored learning solutions and workshops."Partnering with Echelon Performance aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver high-caliber leadership programs that create measurable impact for our clients and partners," stated Dean Hart, Founder & CEO of En Fuego Leadership. "By leveraging the substantial expertise of our Leadership Coaches alongside Echelon’s Evidence-Based Coaching Program, we are providing a comprehensive program designed to generate immediate, tangible results. We are pleased to introduce this established program—and the complete range of Echelon coaching solutions—to our valued clients and partners."Organizations interested in the Evidence-Based Coaching Program and other Echelon coaching solutions can now access them through En Fuego Leadership's experienced team of certified coaches.About Echelon PerformanceEchelon Performance develops and delivers professional training programs focused on evidence-based coaching and leadership development. Their programs are built on analysis of more than 75,000 real coaching conversations, combining research-backed methodologies with practical application to drive measurable performance improvement. (https://www.thinkechelon.com/) About En Fuego LeadershipEn Fuego Leadership ignites and sustains high-performance cultures by equipping leaders, teams, and organizations to thrive amid disruption. They are masters at teaching leaders to protect and nurture the “flame” of culture and flawless execution, so businesses retain and attract top talent while driving sustained individual and organizational growth. Led by seasoned Leaders who have successfully walked in their client’s shoes, they marry real-world insight with proven leadership and team-development programs, including Echelon Performance’s Evidenced-Based Coaching, Blanchard’s SLII and Leading People Through Change; TalentSmart’s EQ, Wiley’s DiSC and The Leadership Challenge; and TypeCoach – to help leaders navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and deliver measurable results. (https://enfuegoleadership.com/)

