PraxisPro & Echelon Performance in New Partnership to Launch First-of-Its-Kind AI-Based Life Sciences Coaching System

PraxisPro and Echelon Performance Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch First-of-Its-Kind AI-Based Coaching System for Life Sciences

We have infused PraxisPro Coach with more than 20 years of research into what fuels performance in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.” — Ed McCarthy, CEO, Echelon Performance

ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PraxisPro, an AI-powered learning and performance enablement company, and Echelon Performance, a leader in evidence-based coaching for commercial life sciences teams, today announced a strategic partnership to launch PraxisPro Coach (™), a revolutionary coaching platform designed to elevate 1:1 coaching conversations into a measurable competitive advantage.Built specifically for the life sciences industry, PraxisPro Coach is a customizable development platform, not an event. It uses AI to simulate dynamic role-play conversations, provide real-time performance insights, and deliver tailored coaching plans aligned to business strategy. The tool is grounded in Echelon’s proprietary Evidence-Based Coaching™ methodology and deployed via PraxisPro’s cutting-edge learning platform.“The key to effective coaching is repetition,” said Ed McCarthy, CEO of Echelon Performance. “We have infused PraxisPro Coach with more than 20 years of research into what fuels performance in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. We know that every time a manager opens this tool, they’ll be placed in a practical and real-world scenario that helps them build real skill.”The system supports front-line managers, second-line leaders, and commercial leadership teams with scalable, consistent coaching that integrates seamlessly into the rhythm of work. With the launch of PraxisProCoach(™), organizations can now close skill gaps, reinforce strategy, and prove coaching impact, without adding to their team’s workload.“This isn’t another workshop or coaching app,” said Cameron Badger, Founder & CEO of PraxisPro. “It’s a complete operating system for coaching that’s purpose-built for regulated, performance-driven industries. With AI and real-world behavioral data at the core, we’re helping leaders move from coaching chaos to coaching clarity.”PraxisPro-Coach is available now for early access, with broader availability planned for Q1 2026. Organizations interested in seeing a product demo or requesting a private briefing can contact the companies directly.ABOUT ECHELON Echelon Performance helps commercial teams in the life sciences and healthcare industries unlock performance through evidence-based coaching, leadership development, and data-backed behavioral science.ABOUT PROAXISPRO PraxisPro is a next-generation, AI-powered learning management platform built for the world’s most compliance-driven industries. From Life Sciences and Legal Services to Financial Services, Defense, and Healthcare, PraxisPro unifies training, regulatory compliance, and performance enablement in one intelligent system.

