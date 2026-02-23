Indy Auto Man: Two Locations, One Mission - Serving Indiana Customers Better

Following successful grand opening, Indy Auto Man is increasing Westfield inventory to welcome customers, offering quality used cars and professional auto care.

On behalf of Indy Auto Man, I extend heartfelt thanks to our incredible team, valued partners, and Westfield community for making it possible. Together, we're delivering innovation to Hoosier drivers” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The whole month has gone since Indy Auto Man officially opened the doors to its brand-new Westfield dealership, an exciting milestone in the company’s expansion across Indiana, reaffirming its commitment to convenience, customer care, and local engagement.

The celebration was a great success, with many guests. The organizers are now pleased to share excellent photos to let attendees cherish the memories and offer those who couldn’t make it a closer look at the event.

A Day of Celebration and Community

Guests had the opportunity to tour the expansive facility, which features a modern showroom, a comfortable customer lounge, and advanced service bays designed for faster and more efficient vehicle maintenance. The ceremony highlighted not only the dealership’s physical expansion but also Indy Auto Man’s ongoing mission to build lasting relationships and deliver exceptional automotive experiences to Hoosier drivers.

A Hub for Selection and Maintenance

With the grand opening celebration concluded, the Indy Auto Man Westfield dealer center is now open during regular business hours, offering the full range of services customers expect.

The Westfield location offers a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, from budget-friendly sedans and family SUVs to premium and luxury models. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned, giving customers the same peace of mind they enjoy at the original Indy Auto Man Indianapolis car lot.

For more information or to browse the current stock, visit the Indy Auto Man Westfield inventory or stop by the new Westfield dealership at 17230 Foundation Pkwy, Westfield, IN to experience the difference firsthand.

New opportunities for Westfield customers

By expanding into Westfield, Indy Auto Man strengthens its ability to serve customers across Central Indiana. With two convenient locations in Indianapolis and Westfield, drivers now have easier access to vehicle sales, trade-in evaluations, and comprehensive auto care from nearly anywhere in Indiana.

“The Westfield opening is a big step for us,” said Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man. “It’s about bringing our trusted approach closer to more Hoosier customers and showing that strategic growth and meaningful service go hand in hand.”

The expansion reflects the dealership’s dedication to combining traditional, family-like customer care with modern digital convenience. Whether purchasing online or in-store, buyers benefit from transparent pricing, digital financing tools, and a no-pressure sales philosophy.

“Expansion isn’t just about growing our footprint or inventory,” added Eugene Gorin, co-founder and General Manager. “It’s about serving Hoosier customers with more convenience, transparency, and proficiency.”

Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

Beyond its commitment to excellent service, Indy Auto Man continues to invest in sustainability and technology. The new Westfield facility will feature EV charging stations planned for the near future to support the growing number of electric and hybrid drivers in Indiana. In partnership with local charging networks, the dealership aims to encourage cleaner transportation and reduce vehicle emissions that impact state and community air quality.

Building Community Connections

The team views the new location not only as a business expansion but as a community hub, where relationships are built and sustained far beyond the point of sale. The dealership plans to collaborate with local charities, educational programs, and civic organizations to support Westfield’s continued growth and well-being. These initiatives align with Indy Auto Man’s long-standing reputation as a locally engaged dealership that values meaningful connections with its customers and community partners.

