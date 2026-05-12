Indy Auto Man Earns 2026 Central Indiana Top Workplace Recognition for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Indy Auto Man celebrates its fifth straight Top Workplace award, highlighting a culture built on trust, respect, and employee voice.

We are proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Indiana for the fifth year in a row. This achievement belongs to every member of our team.” — Ariel Tanner, Indy Auto Man HR Director

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man has once again been named a Central Indiana Top Workplace for 2026, marking the fifth consecutive year the dealership has earned this distinction. The recognition reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to creating a workplace where employees feel appreciated, listened to, and encouraged to grow and develop.

The Top Workplaces award is determined through an independent employee feedback survey conducted by Energage, LLC, a trusted partner in workplace engagement technology. The confidential survey evaluates key aspects of workplace culture, including respect, support, professional development, and employees’ ability to contribute meaningfully to company success. Only organizations that demonstrate consistently high levels of employee satisfaction make the list.

“This milestone means a lot to all of us,” said Ariel Tanner, HR Director at Indy Auto Man. “Sustaining this recognition for five consecutive years shows that our corporate culture is not just an euhemeric slogan - it’s values we care about day by day. I’m grateful to our leaders and every team member who contributes to making Indy Auto Man such a strong and supportive workplace.”

The dealership’s team, led by co-founders Victor Figlin and Eugene Gorin, continues to shape a culture centered on partnership, creativity, and continuous development. The directors encourage collaboration and professional growth, enabling employees to develop their skills and build meaningful careers within the company.

Victor Figlin, General Manager of Indy Auto Man and an active member of the Indiana Independent Automobile Dealer Association, is known for his forward-thinking mindset and dedication to innovation. Through industry involvement, professional conferences, and peer collaboration, he brings fresh ideas into the organization, fostering progress both within the dealership and across the broader automotive community.

Eugene Gorin, co-founder and General Manager overseeing operations, focuses on team development, training, and long-term employee success. He actively promotes an environment where individuals are encouraged to take initiative and expand their capabilities.

“Joining a company is just the beginning,” Eugene noted. “The real journey starts with integration into the team. Our goal is to support every employee in adapting, growing, and realizing their potential. If someone is motivated to learn and contribute, we make sure they have every opportunity to succeed.”

Indy Auto Man continues to invest in structured training and professional development programs. Leadership, including Director of Service Operations William Sanders and Sales Director Addison Lusby, works alongside HR to deliver hands-on training, mentorship, and internal education tailored to the company’s progress and values. These initiatives ensure that employees not only understand their roles but also feel confident and supported in their career paths.

The Indy Auto Man company also emphasizes the importance of work-life balance and employee well-being. Benefits include Saturday team lunches, wellness programs, gym membership support, paid birthdays off, and other perks designed to create a positive and sustainable work environment.

“We are committed to helping our employees achieve both personal and professional fulfillment,” Ariel added. “By investing in their growth and well-being, we strengthen our entire organization. The satisfaction of each individual reflects how our members interact with the customers. Patience, attention, and willingness to help are something we cultivate at every level of operation.”

Earning a Top Workplace award for the fifth consecutive year reflects the combined efforts of top management and staff, reinforcing Indy Auto Man’s reputation as a people-first organization. The team views this recognition not only as an achievement but as motivation to continue evolving and setting higher standards for work excellence.

About Indy Auto Man

Founded in 2008, Indy Auto Man is a used car dealership with car lots in Indianapolis and Westfield, known for its customer-focused approach and innovative practices. The company offers a wide selection of over 600 vehicles and integrates modern solutions such as online purchasing, home delivery, and dynamic pricing. With a strong emphasis on transparency, teamwork, and employee empowerment, Indy Auto Man continues to foster a workplace culture that promotes professional growth, delivering outstanding customer service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.