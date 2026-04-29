Indiana Entrepreneurs Hit the Ground Running - Indy Auto Man Drives Local Business Growth With Commercial Vehicle Deals

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man showcases how used commercial vehicles are empowering local entrepreneurs, cutting costs, and fueling business growth across Indiana.

Every van that leaves our lot helps small businesses move forward. We’re proud to support the prosperity of the Indiana state.” — Victor Figlin, General Manager, Indy Auto Man

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses continue to lead Indiana’s economic growth, driving innovation and community development across diverse industries - manufacturing, logistics, construction, wellness, etc. In response to this trend, Indy Auto Man, a trusted used car and truck dealership in Indiana, is reinforcing its support for local entrepreneurs by offering affordable pre-owned commercial vehicles and essential resources to help startups thrive.

Indiana’s Business Landscape on the Rise

The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that small enterprises make up over 99% of Indiana’s businesses, employing more than 1.3 million Hoosiers. The fastest-growing categories in 2026 include e-commerce delivery, construction trades, mobile repair and detailing services, and food production ventures. For many new founders, the first win isn’t an investor call - it’s getting that first commercial van on the road.

That’s where Indy Auto Man comes in with a robust inventory of commercial-grade vehicles. The lot on South East Street is lined with everything from nimble Ford Transits to heavy-duty Silverado workhorses - vehicles made for real jobs, not just test drives.

Inspiration From Homegrown Success Stories

Among the local businesses that embody Indiana’s entrepreneurial spirit is Best Chocolate in Town, an Indianapolis confectionery that rose from humble beginnings as a boutique chocolatier to a regionally recognized supplier to hotels, event planners, and corporate clients. Another example is Greenloop IT Solutions, which began as a two-person tech support service and has grown into a full-fledged IT infrastructure provider with a mobile fleet servicing small businesses throughout Marion and Hamilton counties.

These stories reflect a fundamental truth: practical resource management can turn a small venture into a thriving enterprise. For many up-and-coming entrepreneurs, transport can be one of the highest early costs, but it’s also one of the easiest to optimize.

“Buying used rather than new can reduce startup initial capital investments by half,” Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man, explains. “A reliable used cargo van or pickup is a perfect foundation for businesses that need dependable mobility without the burden of major loans.”

Savings That Go Beyond Price Tags

Used commercial vehicles offer additional advantages beyond their upfront savings. Through the Section 179 tax deduction, small businesses have an opportunity to deduct the purchase price of qualifying commercial vehicles placed into service during the tax year, providing a valuable boost to cash flow and reinvestment opportunities.

To further ease vehicle acquisition, Indy Auto Man partners with local lenders and community credit unions to provide accessible financing options, trade-in programs, and fleet expansion plans for growing companies. The dealership’s team also helps customers navigate tax and insurance benefits that maximize ownership value.

Driving Sustainable Business Growth Across Indiana

Eugene Gorin, who is both Co-founder and General Manager at Indy Auto Man, emphasizes that their commitment to local business prosperity extends beyond standard dealings.

“We serve a vibrant community of builders, electricians, delivery drivers, and service providers. Reliable transportation is the backbone of their success,” Gorin explains. “We aim to make high-quality commercial vehicles more accessible, coupled with efficient and high-caliber repair and maintenance services. So local businesses can work without delays and expand efficiently, whether they’re making local deliveries around Indianapolis or growing statewide.”

The dealership team knows that a reliable van can be the difference between a missed delivery and a returning client. So, Indy Auto Man provides professional post-sale maintenance, safety inspections, and trade-up opportunities to ensure that every business vehicle stays in service longer with predictable costs and minimal downtime.

Industries Powering Indiana’s Growth

According to Rebusinessonline.com, in 2026, Indiana’s commercial landscape continues to evolve around several fast-moving segments:

- Last-mile delivery and logistics, fueled by the sustained growth of online retail.

- Property renovation and construction, supported by robust housing development and infrastructure projects.

- Mobile and home-based services, including repair, cleaning, and detailing startups.

- Artisan and craft food manufacturing, with local producers scaling from farmers markets to regional grocery shelves.

Each of these industries depends on an accessible, durable fleet, making Indy Auto Man’s offerings of box trucks, cargo vans, and service pickups an ideal solution for efficiency-minded entrepreneurs.

From Startup Dreams to Mobile Enterprises

Many Indiana businesses start small - perhaps with a single used van or truck - and expand rapidly as demand increases. For Indy Auto Man, every set of keys handed over is a handshake with another local business. Whether it’s a shop expanding deliveries or a contractor landing new clients, the dealership takes real pride in seeing Indiana’s entrepreneurs on the move.

To foster small business growth, Indy Auto Man is launching a special promotion this spring. Entrepreneurs can get a $500 discount on commercial vehicles by visiting either the Westfield or Indianapolis car lot and mentioning the “Spring 500” code to the management.

To be applicable, the purchase must be paid in total by May 31, 2026. It also covers the commercial vehicles purchased with car loans. It’s advisable to contact the Indy Auto Man sales team for more details.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a used car and truck dealership with multi-brand car lots in Indianapolis and Westfield, offering a wide range of pre-owned vehicles for both individual and commercial use. With a focus on transparency in customer service, quality assurance, and community partnership, the dealer provides used vehicles for sale, financing solutions, auto repair, and maintenance services in Indiana. With years of professional experience, Indy Auto Man has earned recognition as a reliable partner and received the 2025 Certificate of Excellence from Loc8NearMe, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award from Cars.com, and Top Workplaces in Mid-Indiana, among others.

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