Interstate 90 Construction Project Scheduled to Begin near Wasta

For Immediate Release: 
Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

Contact:
Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

WASTA, S.D. – Beginning Monday, March 2, 2026, work is scheduled to begin on Interstate 90, near exit 101 at Wasta. The work includes the demolition and replacement of the bridge in the eastbound lanes of I-90 over Bull Creek, including approach grading and new asphalt surfacing. This is the second phase of the project. The first phase entailed replacing the bridge in the westbound lanes, which was completed in November 2025. 

Traffic will be routed through the project in a two-way configuration in the westbound lanes for approximately three miles. The speed limit will be reduced on I-90 within the project limits from 80 mph to 65 mph, 24 hours a day. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present in the adjacent lanes.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic. Travelers should be alert to construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway.

For additional information about this project, please view the SDDOT website at Interstate 90 Bull Creek Bridges Near Wasta. The prime contractor for this $15.1 million project is Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

