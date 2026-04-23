Shoulder Widening Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 10 near Britton (1)

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Contact:

Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – On Monday, May 4, 2026, a shoulder widening project is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 10, west of Britton. The contractor will set signs, strip topsoil, and begin shoulder widening operations from Britton working west three miles. Pipe replacement operations will begin approximately one mile west of Houghton working east to Britton. The contractor will then pave asphalt concrete shoulders from the intersection of S.D. Highway 37 and Highway 10 to Britton.

Travel Impacts:

The shoulder widening construction will involve trucking material to the site. Traffic will be controlled with the use of signs, flaggers, and a pilot car. During daylight hours, stop and go traffic will be guided by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect up to a 15-minute delay. Motorists should watch for a speed reduction to 45 mph in the work zone.

The prime contractor for this $22.8 million paving project is Loiseau Construction, Inc. of Flandreau, SD. The project completion date is June 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/houghton.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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