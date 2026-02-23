CAN Capital Acquires Equipment Finance Portfolio and Platform

Transaction Expands CAN Capital’s Product Capabilities and Accelerates Growth Strategy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAN Capital , a leading provider of access to alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has acquired the equipment finance portfolio and platform of Republic Bank Finance, a division of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: RBCAA), headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. The transaction further strengthens CAN Capital’s position as a diversified, growth-focused specialty finance company and expands its ability to serve businesses with flexible, financing solutions.The acquisition adds a well-established equipment finance portfolio and operational platform to CAN Capital’s existing suite of working capital products, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving capital needs of small businesses across a wide range of industries. Going forward, CAN Capital will leverage its technology, national footprint, robust data and underwriting capabilities, and deep partner ecosystem to scale the equipment finance platform and deliver additional value to customers, brokers, and strategic partners.“This acquisition is a natural extension of CAN Capital’s long-term growth strategy,” said Ed Siciliano, Chief Executive Officer. “We have built CAN Capital to be a scaled, durable platform that can grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Adding an equipment finance portfolio and platform enhances our product breadth, strengthens our market position, and allows us to serve more businesses with the right capital at the right time. This transaction reflects the momentum of our business and our continued confidence in the growth trajectory of CAN Capital.”CAN Capital has provided access to over $8 billion to small businesses nationwide and supports over 80,000 customers across a broad range of industries, providing access to fast, flexible financing solutions designed to help businesses grow, manage cash flow, and invest in their operations. The addition of equipment financing capabilities allows CAN Capital to deepen relationships with existing customers while expanding its reach to new borrowers seeking equipment-backed financing solutions.About CAN CapitalFounded in 1998, CAN Capital, Inc. is a leading provider of alternative financing for small and medium-sized businesses. Through a combination of technology, data-driven underwriting, and industry expertise, CAN Capital delivers fast, flexible capital solutions to help businesses succeed. Headquartered in Atlanta, CAN Capital serves businesses nationwide through a robust network of partners and direct channels. CAN Capital, Inc. makes capital available to businesses through business loans made by WebBank, makes equipment financing available through its CAN Capital Equipment Finance division and makes business lines of credit available through providers of that product.For more information, visit www.cancapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.