CAN CAPITAL PROVIDES ACCESS TO OVER 200,000 LOANS TOTALING $7.5 BILLION IN WORKING CAPITAL TO U.S. BUSINESSES
EINPresswire.com/ -- CAN Capital, Inc., a pioneer in the alternative small business finance space, today announced that it has reached the milestone of providing small businesses with access to more than $7.5 billion in working capital. During its 22+ years in business, CAN Capital has leveraged its proprietary data-driven models, expert team, technology and customer-focused delivery to earn its position as the most experienced alternative finance company serving small businesses.
To date, CAN Capital has facilitated over 200,000 small business fundings in more than 540 unique industries.
“Reaching this milestone underscores how CAN Capital’s experienced team and innovative technologies have helped small business owners access much needed capital to grow their businesses,” says Ed Siciliano, Chief Executive Officer, CAN Capital. “Coming out of the pandemic, small business owners have an appetite for investing in the workforce, inventory, marketing and technology to adapt to this new environment and take advantage of opportunities created by an expanding economy. We facilitate fast approvals and fundings so business owners can spend time focusing on these goals and running their businesses instead of searching for capital.”
“Small businesses are an incredibly important part of the American economy. We’re proud that we’ve been able to support them over the past 22+ years, and look forward to continuing to do so with new products and significantly enhanced technology that will help drive future growth for CAN, our partners and our customers,” says Siciliano.
About CAN Capital
CAN Capital, Inc., established in 1998, is the pioneer in alternative small business finance, having provided access to over $7.5 billion in capital through over 200,000 transactions in a wide range of locations and different business types. As a technology powered financial services provider, CAN Capital uses innovative and proprietary risk models combined with daily performance data to evaluate business performance and facilitate access to capital for entrepreneurs in a fast and efficient way. CAN Capital, Inc. makes capital available to businesses through business loans made by WebBank, Member FDIC. All rights reserved.
Contact: Russell Walraven, 678-239-3704, rwalraven@cancapital.com
Russell Walraven
