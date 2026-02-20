Coram Wins Statewide Indiana Contract to Deliver AI-Driven Security Solutions Through ECPA

Coram selected by ECPA through competitive RFP, providing statewide access to its AI-driven integrated security platform.

IN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coram, a leading provider of cloud-native, AI-powered physical security solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Integrated Security Solutions & Services by the Educational Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (ECPA) and the Central Indiana Educational Service Center (CIESC) Governing Board. The contract grants Indiana's schools, government facilities, and non-profit organizations ongoing, streamlined access to Coram's advanced security platform through cooperative purchasing.

The ECPA cooperative purchasing contract enables eligible Indiana institutions to procure Coram’s integrated security solutions - including AI-powered video surveillance, cloud-based access control, real-time threat detection, and emergency management systems - without the burden of conducting individual competitive bidding processes. This streamlined procurement pathway significantly reduces administrative overhead and accelerates deployment timelines for public institutions seeking to modernize their security infrastructure.

“We are honored to be selected by ECPA and the CIESC Governing Board as their trusted partner for integrated security solutions across Indiana,” said Tyler Carnathan, VP of Sales of Coram. “This contract reflects our commitment to making advanced, AI-driven security accessible and affordable for the institutions that serve our communities - from schools and government agencies to non-profit organizations. We look forward to working with Indiana institutions to create safer environments through the power of modern AI.”

Coram’s platform is purpose-built to address the evolving security challenges facing public institutions. Its cloud-native architecture integrates seamlessly with existing IP camera infrastructure, eliminating costly hardware overhauls while delivering enterprise-grade capabilities including natural language video search, AI-powered real-time alerts, firearm detection, license plate recognition, and unified multi-site management through a single dashboard. With $30 million in total funding and a rapidly expanding customer base, Coram is uniquely positioned to serve Indiana’s public sector at scale.

The multi-year contract period underscores ECPA’s confidence in Coram as a long-term partner in public safety. Indiana schools, government entities, and non-profits eligible for cooperative purchasing through ECPA may immediately begin utilizing the contract to procure Coram’s solutions.

About Educational Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (ECPA)

The Educational Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (ECPA), administered in partnership with the Central Indiana Educational Service Center (CIESC), is a cooperative purchasing organization that helps Indiana's schools, government facilities, and non-profit organizations procure high-quality goods and services efficiently and cost-effectively. By leveraging collective buying power and conducting competitive RFP processes, ECPA saves member institutions time and resources while ensuring access to vetted, best-in-class solutions.

About Coram

Coram is a Sunnyvale, California-based technology company on a mission to make every business and institution safer and more efficient. Founded in 2022, Coram provides a modern, AI-driven cloud security platform that integrates with any existing IP camera and physical security infrastructure - enabling organizations to unlock advanced capabilities without costly infrastructure replacement. Coram’s platform serves schools, enterprises, government facilities, healthcare organizations, and non-profits with features including real-time AI threat detection, natural language video search, cloud-based access control, and unified multi-site management. Coram has raised $30 million in total funding from leading investors including Battery Ventures, Mosaic Ventures, and 8VC.

