Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Deepens Commitment to Student Safety Through Partnership with Coram

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas partners with Coram to enhance campus safety using AI security, reinforcing its commitment to student and staff protection.

We’re proud to support CASLV’s leadership in school safety. Their commitment to student protection is both inspiring and essential, and we’re honored to be part of that mission.” — Ashesh Jain

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV), a tuition-free public charter school network serving Southern Nevada, has partnered with Coram, a leader in AI-powered security solutions, to further strengthen its safety and security efforts across all campuses.

This collaboration reflects CASLV’s unwavering commitment to fostering a secure, supportive learning environment for every student. By partnering with Coram, CASLV is taking proactive steps to enhance its existing safety infrastructure and ensure staff are equipped with the tools and support they need to respond confidently in critical moments.

“Our students’ well-being is our top priority,” said Selim Tanyeri, Chief Operations Officer at CASLV. “We’re continually evaluating and improving our safety efforts, and partnering with Coram aligns perfectly with that mission.”

Coram supports CASLV’s efforts by providing advanced security intelligence and ongoing support, allowing the school to remain focused on what matters most: educating and empowering students in a safe, nurturing environment.

“We’re proud to support CASLV’s leadership in school safety,” said Ashesh Jain, Co-founder & CEO of Coram. “Their commitment to student protection is both inspiring and essential, and we’re honored to be part of that mission.”

About Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas

CASLV operates a network of K–12 STEM-focused charter campuses in the Las Vegas Valley. The academy’s mission is to provide a safe, rigorous, college-preparatory education that empowers students to excel academically and contribute positively to their communities.

About Coram

Coram is a leader in AI-driven security technology for education, healthcare, and enterprise customers. Its hybrid cloud VMS, realtime alerts, and access control help organizations enhance safety, streamline operations, and respond more effectively to potential threats while seamlessly integrating with any IP camera infrastructure.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.