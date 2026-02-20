El Cielo Resort closed 2025 with global recognition for its wines

El Cielo Resort stands out

Recognized worldwide for its wines, El Cielo Resort closed 2025 with strong visibility, boosting the Valle de Guadalupe tour and its global appeal

MEXICO CITY , MEXICO, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During 2025, El Cielo Resort reinforced its positioning within one of Mexico’s most dynamic wine destinations. Its worldwide recognition reflected sustained performance in a region known for its comprehensive offering of wine, gastronomy, and high-end hospitality — key attributes that continue to elevate the competitiveness of Valle de Guadalupe hotels in the international market.Consistent guest experience, service excellence, strategic location, innovation, and active contribution to destination development positioned the resort among the standout references of regional wine tourism.Valle de Guadalupe and the rise of wine tourismThis recognition took place amid continued growth in Valle de Guadalupe, a region that accounts for more than 70% of Mexico’s wine production. According to official data from Secretaría de Turismo de Baja California, the valley welcomed more than one million visitors during 2025, driven by increasing interest in high-value enotourism experiences.The Valle de Guadalupe consolidated its position as one of the main travel motivations in northern Mexico, attracting domestic and international travelers, particularly from the United States and Canada, and driving visibility for Valle de Guadalupe hotels.Economic impact and relevance of EnsenadaThe international recognition of El Cielo Resort aligns with the economic growth generated by Ensenada, which have strengthened a value chain integrating agriculture, tourism, gastronomy, and specialized lodging.According to the Consejo Mexicano Vitivinícola, the wine industry generates an annual economic impact exceeding 7 billion pesos, directly contributing to employment and regional development.Resorts and properties within the vineyards have increased average visitor spending and extended the average length of stay, reinforcing the positioning of Valle de Guadalupe hotels as part of a premium wine tourism ecosystem.Trends that defined 2025The resort’s global positioning also reflected a clear 2025 trend: growing demand for destinations with strong identity, personalized experiences, and sustainable practices.By year’s end, this international recognition strengthened the projection of Valle de Guadalupe and confirmed Mexico’s expanding influence on the global wine tourism map, with Valle de Guadalupe hotels playing a central role in that evolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.