IvyBears Premieres the World’s First Children’s TV Series Animated by Artificial Intelligence

The wait is over. The IvyBears are here.

IvyBears debuts the first AI-animated kids' TV series, merging human creativity and generative tech to bring its characters' adventures to the screen

GERMANY, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IvyBears , Europe’s leading vitamin gummy brand, has officially announced the launch of the first animated TV series for children created through an AI-driven production process. This milestone represents a significant advancement in the strategic use of generative technology within the family entertainment sector, setting a new precedent for how consumer brands can transition into content creators.The series, developed by a dedicated human creative team and meticulously guided by the founder’s original artistic vision, has been produced using next-generation generative tools. This hybrid approach has allowed for significantly faster production cycles and greater operational agility without compromising the narrative depth or the distinct identity of the characters, which are the core elements and the most recognizable assets of the IvyBears brand."Our brand and our products were originally born from these characters; bringing them to the screen was always a fundamental part of our long-term vision," says Kaan Haylaz, founder of IvyBears. "The strategic use of next-generation creative technology has allowed us to achieve this ambitious goal with unprecedented efficiency while staying completely true to the original creative essence that our community loves."The series narrates the adventures of the iconic IvyBears characters in stories specifically designed to entertain, educate, and inspire young audiences globally. According to the official rollout plan, the first episode will premiere in April, and new episodes will be released on a monthly basis through the brand's official digital channels to ensure consistent engagement.About IvyBearsIvyBears is a leading vitamin gummy brand in the European health and wellness market. After consolidating its success in the health sector, the company is now expanding into the global entertainment industry through its own studio, Moontrail . This studio is at the forefront of the industry, combining human creativity with advanced generative production technology to redefine modern storytelling.

The Kidnapping of Hercules | IvyBears: Episode 1 (Official Teaser)

