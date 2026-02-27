Spanish Cheeses Showcase Their Enormous Gastronomic Potential at Prestigious San Diego Fair

InLac representatives at this fair

MADRID, SPAIN, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European cheeses of Spanish origin have been shown in this forum to thousands of visitors, who had the opportunity to taste them from the hand of the cheese expert Erin T. Connolly. Specifically, PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Murcia al Vino, Queso Ibérico, PDO Manchego, PDO Majorero, PDO Mahón-Menorca, PDO Tetilla, IGP Valdeón, PDO Ibores and PDO Idiazabal were shown.WFF is a trade show that brings together gourmet food and beverage suppliers in the United States, organized by the SFA Specialty Food Association. Every year, the fair attracts professionals from all sectors of the specialty food and gastronomy industry, including the leading decision-makers from the world of retail, wholesale and catering. In its last edition, the WFF brought together 1,052 exhibitors, with more than 36 countries represented.The managing director of InLac, Nuria María Arribas, highlighted the sector's commitment to this fair, held from January 11 to 13, 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center, "which has attracted all the attention to European cheeses of Spanish origin made from sheep's milk, goat's milk or mixture, highlighting their quality, excellence and differential character"."Our cheeses have made a difference at the most important professional trade fair for gourmet products and specialties on the West Coast of the USA. We took advantage of these three days intensely to explore trends in the North American market, present products and establish a direct connection with potential buyers, distributors and specialized press," remarked the managing director, aware of the potential of trade fairs to promote greater internationalisation.As Arribas recalled, participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of the "Cheestories" promotional campaign (March 2023-February 2026), allowing the sector to be present in relevant forums to publicize cheeses and help their expansion in the US, its main market outside the EU. such as the 'Good Food Mercantile', the 'Summer Fancy Food' in New York, the 'National Restaurant Association Show' in Chicago or the aforementioned Winter Fancy Faire in San Diego.The " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain " campaign is increasing the level of knowledge about the benefits of cheeses, marked by the high production standards in force in the European Union, in terms of quality, taste, traceability, diversity, versatility, safety and animal welfare.

